Benedict Cumberbatch Describes Doctor Strange’s Journey

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is about to release Doctor Strange 2, his new film from the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Maybe benedict cumberbatch have not won the Oscar for Best Actor for the movie the power of the dogbut it will blow up theaters around the world when it is released Doc Strange 2a trip that will be a real madness through the multiverse of Marvel Studios.

In a recent interview, benedict cumberbatch wanted to describe the movie Doctor Strange with these words: “It’s going to be an exciting and completely mind-blowing ride. It really is. The title speaks to the experience of seeing it, I think, and certainly of doing it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of the multiverse, and a lot of Doctor Strange.”

Here we leave the trailer for you to see it again.

What will the movie be about?

Directed by sam raimithis new installment of Marvel Studios will continue the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will try to find out more information about the multiverse, but with the arrival of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) things will get complicated and also the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) will be corrupted by a book of black magic. So the Sorcerer Supreme You must travel through different realities where you will meet variants of the best heroes of Marvel Studios.

In the cast stand out benedict cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier / Professor X, Michael Stuhlbarg as Dr Nicodemus West, Benedict Wong like wong, Xochitl Gomez like America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor like Mordo. In addition, we will also see sooo cole, Tony McCarthy and Bruce Campbell in undisclosed papers.

Doc Strange 2 will be released on May 6, 2022. While we wait, we can see the rest of the installments of Marvel Studios where the actor appears benedict cumberbatch on Disney Plus.