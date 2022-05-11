Benedict Cumberbatch has a controversial opinion on Ariana Grande

CELEBRITIES

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor opened up about the artist’s songs. Find out what his “unpopular opinion” of the Thank U, Next singer is.

The internet is full of English terms that help us name certain situations. You have probably already read the expression “unpopular opinion”. What does this mean exactly? These are some ideas that everyone has but are not encouraged to share aloud since surely few share this point of view. Yes Benedict Cumberbatchhas one of those controversial opinions about Ariana Grande.

The actor has been on everyone’s lips since the latest release from Marvel Studios last week: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Once again, the British interpreter returns to put himself in the shoes of the surgeon who becomes a wizard and who must stop Wanda Maximoff Elizabeth Olsen. As part of the promotion for the film, Cumberbatch conducted a series of interviews, including the show Radio 1 Breakfast BBC with Greg James.

Within the show, the host offers a segment titled Unpopular review. This way, celebrities who come to their program listen to live calls from listeners who leave their opinions, to determine whether or not they agree with those ideas. Figures from the Marvel Cinematic Universe comor Paul Rudd, Zendaya, Tom Holland or Jake Gyllenhaal They had their time on the show, but now it was the Doctor Strange protagonist’s turn.

“I don’t understand Ariana Grande when she sings”noted a listener named Alex. Automatically, Benedict Cumberbatch assured: “She’s an amazing vocal artist. Someone showed me his music and I became a big fan. I think he has such pure talent it’s unbelievable. Can hold notes very well”. Then they played some fragments of the artist’s songs like problem with Iggy Azalea posts Is breathe.

Thus, Cumberbatch and Greg James discovered that – although they hadn’t noticed it due to the habit of listening to the songs – it was true that some sentences were not very clear. ” I see what you mean. I feel like I’m 45 when sometimes I listen to a song and I need to look up the lyrics because I don’t understand a word. I think I might join your unpopular opinion, that’s good”the actor concluded between laughter and stating that he admires the talent of Ariana Grande.

