Benedict Cumberbatch in a Wes Anderson film | Cinema

will star in the new film bythatwill direct for Netflix.

More than a decade since Fantastic Mr. Fox (adapted from Clever, Mr. Fox), the famous director returns to the world of Roald Dahl with a short story published in 1977 and which is now part of a collection of seven stories entitled Child’s play and other stories.

As we read in the description of the volume published by Salani:

In “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” the protagonist learns to see without using his eyes and breaks through the casinos all over the world. Other important characters are the violent thugs of the “Swan” and “The hitchhiker”, endowed with magical powers.

Benedict Cumberbatch will be playing Sugar. The shooting of the project, as reported by the journalist of the DailyMail Baz Bamihboye, they will start in London very soon. In November, cinematographer Robert Yeoman had announced the beginning of the development of another film in England.

Anderson’s next film, as unveiled by Bill Murray at a screening of The French Dispatch at the BFI London Film Festival, it will be entitled Asteroid City. In the packed cast Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Tony Revolori, Liev Schreiber, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, Tilda Swinton, Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson And Tom Hanks (in a cameo).