Benedict Cumberbatch in Iron Man armor is the second best Tony Stark ever [FOTO]

One of the best times for has just begun Doctor Strange at Cinema. Currently in theaters with colleague Peter Parker in the cinecomic Spider-Man: No Way Home (HERE our review), the Sorcerer Supreme will soon return also in his second standalone film, which will see him paired with Wanda Maximoff in a horror-colored adventure that will immerse us in the darkest part of the Multiverse, giving further space to the character in the MCU. Obviously, this is a golden time for too Benedict Cumberbatch, which after important roles such as that of the protagonist in the series Sherlock and in films like The Imitation Game, with his entry into the Marvel house as Stephen Strange he reached the pinnacle of success, continuing a career that has also seen him act in the war movie 1917 and in the most recent drama The power of the dog, directed by the Academy Award-winning author Jane Campion and winner of the Silver Lion at the last Venice Film Festival.

But what would have happened if Benedict Cumberbatch had been chosen to lend the face to Iron Man? Although Doctor Strange’s is truly one of the best castings in the MCU, judging by his photo with the armor of Robert Downey Jr. it’s not hard to imagine that the actor would also bring an excellent Tony Stark to the big screen. Judge for yourself below.

HERE IS THE PHOTO OF BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH WITH THE IRON MAN ARMOR

The image comes directly from the set of Avengers: Infinity War, which originally – according to the screenwriter Stephen McFeely – included a scene in which Strange was supposed to wear Stark’s outfit. This is the space rescue sequence in which Peter and Tony free the Sorcerer from Ebony Maw, who was torturing him in his spaceship. As we have seen, the scene was later replaced by one that sees the two heroes rescuing the colleague with a ploy borrowed from the franchise. Alien.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see Cumberbatch in Tony’s armor or would you prefer the version that hit theaters?

