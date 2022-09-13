Benedict Cumberbatch on Moving Forward on Doctor Strange 3

listen to this article listen to this article

Speaking to Oracle Time, the actor benedict cumberbatch explored where he thinks his story as Doctor Strange is going at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

A defining point of the film’s ending was his watch, which was a Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Perpetual. Cumberbatch wanted to highlight the importance of that watch, as he spoke more deeply about Strange’s relationship with Christine Palmer.

As far as I was concerned, he aligned with the character. I had the last word about the watch and it was the one that told me about the feeling between Strange and Christine. Rachel McAdams also brings something to the table, as her character is the one who gives her the watch. As a piece, it had enough class to work, it had status, but it wasn’t as dominant as some of the other options on the table.

This also helped show some of Strange’s character development since the first movie, especially since the clock stopped at the same time as his previous life in the car accident.

In the first movie, it was symbolic of the character and his relationship with Christine Palmer. It was very important that she stopped at the same time as his previous life in the car accident. And he hangs on to it. Why does he cling to it? Because he is the Lord of Time? No. It’s because he still hasn’t closed that chapter.

However, the circle came full circle in the sequel when Strange put the watch in his drawer for good, apparently. This helped him find a sort of point and set apart from that past life, showing him as someone who can finally move on.