Benedict Cumberbatch Promises an “Amazing Journey” With “Doctor Strange” Sequel

Expectations are not low regarding what will be “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”the next cinematic installment of the MCU, by opening the doors to new worlds and dimensions, especially after what was presented by “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

With the return of “Stephen Strange” (Benedict Cumberbatch) together “Wanda/Scarlet Witch” (Elizabeth Olsen)advances have already anticipated at least an important face belonging to a certain mutant saga and now it was the protagonist himself who came out to say that we will witness an “amazing trip” when the sequel lands in theaters in May.

The Oscar-nominated British actor promised that “It’s going to be a completely amazing and exciting journey. It really is“.

In conversation with Total Film, he remarked that the title of the film, “Multiverse of Madness”, is the perfect summary of the things that will be unleashed in this sequel.

“The title speaks to the experience of seeing it, I think, and certainly making it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of multiverse and a lot of ‘Doctor Strange’“, he expressed.

These brief statements were accompanied by a new image of the film, in which we can see “Strange” with Xochitl Gomez as “America Chavez”an interdimensional, bisexual heroine of Latin descent in the comics and who finally debuts in the MCU with this film.

The sequel invites us to travel “into the unknown with ‘Doctor Strange’, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary”.

The story will feature the return of Chiwetel Ejiofor (“Mordo”), Rachel McAdams (“Christine Palmer”) and Benedict Wong (“Wong”)with events directly connected to what happened in “WandaVision” and the third installment of “Spider-Man” with Tom Holland, but also with what was seen in “Loki”, so the possible participation of important names of that series is already reported.

sam raimithe filmmaker behind “Evil Dead” and the first “Spider-Man” trilogy with Tobey Maguire, took the director’s chair after Scott Derrickson, who fronted the first film, left the project due to “creative differences” with the studio. This time, an adventure is promised that will embrace horror elements from a script written by Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett.

Although it was originally scheduled to premiere andn March 25, his debut was postponed until May 6, 2022.