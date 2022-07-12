Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson and other artists who do not have social networks

Shawn Mendes’ decision to call off his world tour took everyone by surprise. Unwittingly, the Canadian singer had once again brought to the table the importance of mental health, not only for ordinary citizens, but also for artists. Although many believe that they can have the perfect life, many celebrities have decided to leave social networks in search of maintaining their mental health.

Here we present some of them:

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH

Currently, Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most popular actors, his performance in productions such as ‘The power of the dog’, ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’, made him one of the favorites of the public worldwide. However, very little is known about the actor’s private life, since he does not have any social network by choice.

During a 2016 interview with People, Benedict confessed: “I would be consumed by being online and I find the environment to be very toxic. I prefer to spend my energy on what caught my attention in the first place, my work and my career.”

ELIZABETH OLSEN

Elizabeth Olsen’s case is similar to that of her Marvel partner, Benedict Cumberbatch. Although the actress had social networks, after the death of Chadwick (Black Panther) she decided to cancel all her accounts because she felt pressured.

“My first time on Instagram I thought ‘it can be fun’, I think I can make it fun, and then more people joined and it wasn’t so fun anymore. So I rethought everything, why would I have to invent a ‘character’ about myself and show it to the world? The whole situation made me feel uncomfortable. I didn’t like how my brain worked with it, ”she mentioned in an interview with Glamor magazine.

Although at the time he thought of returning, the idea was immediately discarded by Olsen. “During the pandemic, I was like, ‘Oh, well. You know what? This is just not for me’ and I just got rid of it and I’m not going back. I’m never going back on social media,” he mentioned during another interview.

SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Apparently many of the actors in the Marvel franchise prefer to stay away from social networks and the pressure that they imply. Like her partner Benedict Cumberbatch, the remembered Black Widow never had social networks.

During an interview with LADbible, the actress commented, “I didn’t grow up with social media. I was already semi-formed when the phenomenon started, so I think I just don’t have the brain power to deal with it. Keeping up with friends and family already requires a lot of my mind. I’ve never had any social media so I don’t know if I’m missing something. Although maybe I must be missing some fun things about it.”

Keanu Reeves

The famous Matrix actor is one of the most straightforward and simple actors you can meet. His life takes place in New York and on different recording sets, but Keanu Reeves values ​​his privacy very much, which is why he prefers to avoid social networks and have the peace of mind of enjoying his day to day on the streets of Brooklyn without be followed. “Really I have nothing to say on any subject“, replied the actor when asked about his absence in networks.

