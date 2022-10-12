Benedict Cumberbatch spoke about his future in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” It was one of the most anticipated movies by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universewho in 2021 saw their hope bear fruit, after the successful premiere of films like “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi”.

A few months ago and as he commented Kevin Feigthe sequel to “Doctor Strange” It was one of the first forays Marvel to horror movies, in addition to the fact that the film is directly related to “Wanda Vision”the series of Marvel Studios which premiered last January 15, 2021.

The expectation for the film increased after the ‘superbowl’ after the trailer released in this sporting event. And it is that to the surprise of the fans, the ‘Professor X’ of classic movies “X Men”interpreted by Patrick Stewart. has a brief appearance, in addition to zombie versions of Doctor Strange and Wandawho is revealed to be the villain of the story.

Now, months after the tape’s arrival in Disney+, Benedict Cumberbatch told how he sees his future in Marvel Studios and if he will continue interpreting ‘Doctor Strange‘:

“It’s strange because, apart from some members of the team, I think I’m the only person who continued the story and safeguarded it. I have guided my character and sometimes even taught people about theirs. That’s a very strange responsibility, because I still feel like I have so much more to discover. There is so much lore in comics to bring to Marvel Studios… This is just the beginning for the characters. For me, it is very exciting to know that there is much more way to go”.

The synopsis of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” indicates that: “In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face off against a mysterious new adversary.”

It should be remembered that in the distribution of this new film of “Doctor Strange” were confirmed benedict cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, and Benedict Wong.