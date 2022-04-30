Benedict Cumberbatch spoke with El País and promised terror in the new “Doctor Strange” – Tvshow – 04/30/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

That man who is on that Zoom screen with a red checkered shirt and answers nicely was twice nominated for an Oscar, one of them this year for the power of the dog. But now, benedict cumberbatch is speaking with El País for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, his return to the cape of the Marvel paladin that opens this Wednesday in Uruguay and around the world.

The meeting with Cumberbatch is part of the worldwide promotion of the film directed by sam raimi (the one who did the best spider-man, the second with Tobey Maguire; the one that took Fede Alvarez to Hollywood) and has back elizabeth olsen as Scarlet Witch and Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, the protagonist’s ex-girlfriend. New characters are also added, such as América Chavez, who plays the young Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the twenty-seventh film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (complete with six miniseries). Judging by the 22 minutes to which El País had exclusive access before the world launch this Wednesday, it feels like shuffling and giving new.

In those minutes you can see Doctor Strange running alongside America Chavez in a world very different from ours. They try to get a book that is guarded by a powerful creature that gives them a fight. The scene ends with Strange waking up, it seemed real but it was a dream. It was also seen that he attends Christine Palmer’s wedding and that after the ceremony, he fights Gargantos, a creature with a bad character that persecutes América Chávez. After saving her, with the help of Wong (Benedict Wong) she explains to him that her power is to travel between the multiverse, although she still does not control her powers, and that together with Doctor Strange from another universe they tried to find the book that in this universe was found. think it’s a myth.

Although through the different advances it was possible to know that some Marvel characters will appear, such as Charles Xavier, the Illuminati and Captain Britain, it remains to be seen how their presence in the film will be justified. The same thing happens with the different versions that are seen of Doctor Strange, there is one that speaks Spanish, another that has long hair and another that has a third eye. Will they travel through the multiverse visiting different realities? We will have to wait until Thursday.

Benedict Cumberbatch in the movie “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” Photo: Diffusion

At the conference, Cumberbatch revealed that it was exciting to have to play the different Doctor Strange that appear in the film.

“It was exciting to play them in such a fantastic way in this genre and with the Marvel Cinematic Universe exploring the multiverse. It was like therapy for the character in his understanding of the choices he has. It was challenging, that’s for sure, but I loved it.” the way in which the character evolves in the different universes and seeing so many paths that can be followed, that was great, “he said.

Cumberbatch, who began his career working on the London stage before making the leap to the small screen and from there to Hollywood, is one of those actors versatile enough to play any character. He was a modern day Sherlock Holmes, the political strategist who got Brexit passed, Richard III, Julian Assange, Thomas Edison or the Grinch. And that’s not counting Phil Burbank from the power of the dogor Alan Turing in the riddle code.

Of course, it wasn’t until he joined the Marvel Universe as Doctor Strange in 2016 that he also became a box-office hit.

Doc Strange. Photo: Diffusion

Although he played the doctor of the title four more times, in this film he has to do the different versions of the character. While it seems complicated to interpret the various variants, Cumberbatch said that’s what he was interested in exploring. “It takes time to prepare a character, even one like Steven who I’ve known for so long. For me the most important thing was to give him a correlation, and at the same time understand that they are completely different people in many ways. So the most challenging thing was not play different characters, but to do the different personalities,” he said.

Of his character and what they will find in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessCumberbatch chatted for a while with El País.

—What can Marvel fans expect from this new movie?

-Practically everything. The portals of the Multiverse and the exploration of the character and how these stressful situations put him to the test. Also how this character evolves into someone who is stronger when he is in company than when he is on his own. He is slowly moving from being an egotistical, arrogant man who always wants to be in control of all situations, to understanding that sometimes other people will have to “hold the knife” and that he has to work collaboratively with them. And I think, on top of this, it’s the entrance to the Multiverse and this is what the script explores. But this also means that we can explore with characters in a way that matches the complexity of all the fans. So, we are seeing the facets of all the personalities, the different outcomes of the different choices in the parallel existences, this, displayed on a fantastic scale. And not only that, there is also terror thanks to Sam Raimi, there are scares, there is a fantastic Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gómez and Mordo and Wong and the fantastic Rachel McAdams also return.

—Your character, Doctor Strange, is dedicated to ensuring that there are no problems in the Multiverse, how was it dealing with América Chávez, whose power consists precisely in opening portals to the multiverse?



-It was fun. Both characters have their abilities, but the combination of them was really interesting, as a gateway to this chapter of the Marvel Universe and the Multiverse. So I think it’s great. It’s great how far these narratives can go, for the characters and for sheer spectacle. You will see that there is also terror. Yes, there’s magic, sorcery, and more, but it’s also the Multiverse that’s beautiful. I think that’s another benefit for the audience, because fans will see things that they’ve never seen before visually.