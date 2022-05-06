Benedict Cumberbatch Taking a Break After Doctor Strange 2

Work on high caliber mainstream projects such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it can become exhausting. Great stars like Ryan Reynolds, Sandra Bullock, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland communicated in a similar period of time that they took a break from the cameras to be able to be people for some time. Now, Benedict Cumberbatch tracks them down and also drops that he will temporarily step aside from acting..

In a talk to IGNit is noted that Cumberbatch has had to interpret several versions of his character to Doc Strange 2which runs into the hands of Sam Raimi, one of the most important horror film directors. It doesn’t seem like it, but it is a very laborious job that has led the artist to require a break to catch some oxygen. “It also becomes very multiversal in real life. I guess it would be one that’s less busy, maybe… It could be pretty soon, which is good.” take a little break“.

The actor explains that he would love to be able to embody a less busy version of himself, which is followed by the announcement of the break you want to search for. With the nonsense, Cumberbatch is one of the most active actors in Marvel Studios who, in one way or another, has been sneaking into various projects since 2016, so he hasn’t stopped. To this we must add other films he has been working on, such as the power of the dogwho had a very worthy step through the Oscars 2022, that ceremony that was overshadowed by the slap that Will Smith gave Chris Rock.

As in the case of Andrew Garfield, it is not specified how long to be without participating in projectsbut of course we won’t even notice it, because between one thing and another (as happened with Reynolds) we will continue to see Cumberbatch on more occasions.

Source.