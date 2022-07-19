Benedict Cumberbatch turns 46: 3 movies to enjoy

If we think of benedict cumberbatchthe first character that comes to mind is Doctor Strange. This made his debut in 2016 with his solo movie and since then he has appeared in various projects of Marvel, being the most recent Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

But the truth is that benedict cumberbatch He made his acting debut in 2000 and has since dazzled critics with his performances in film, television and on stage. For that reason, and on the occasion of his birthday, we recommend three films by the actor that you should not miss.

The Imitation Game

Released in 2014, it is a biographical film centered on Alan Turning, a famous British mathematician. Turning was the head behind the cracking of the secret Nazi codes contained in the Enigma machine. This feat was a determining point during World War II. The film not only shows this run in reverse, but also focuses on various events in the mathematician’s personal life.

The Imitation Game was Cumberbatch’s first role to earn him an Oscar nomination.

benedict cumberbatch puts himself in the skin of Alan Turning and together with him they also act Keira Knightley, matthew goode, Mark StrongY Charles Dance, among others. The film was very well received by critics and was nominated for Oscar awards for Best Film, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Director but only got the statuette for Best Adapted Screenplay. the movie is available on HBO Max.

The Power of the Dog

One of the most recent movies Benedict. Directed by Jane Campion, is set in 1925 and focuses on the lives of brothers Phil and George, two totally opposite profiles. One day George meets Rose, a widowed woman, and when they get married, both she and her son, Peter, move in with the brothers. There, Phil begins an intense harassment towards Peter, whom he accuses of being effeminate.

Undoubtedly it is one of the best performances of the actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance. In addition, it features performances by Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons Y Kodi Smit-McPhee. The movie can be seen on Netflix.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Also known as The molepremiered in 2011 and stars Gary Oldman, Colin Firth Y benedict cumberbatch. The story takes place during the Cold War, where an espionage mission in Hungary ends up not going as planned. There, retired agent George Smiley (Oldman) must re-enter the action and find out who is inside the espionage agency.

The actor sported a blonde look for the film.

the movie is available on HBO Max and in Amazon Prime Video in Spain. Although it is not a well-known title of the actor, without a doubt he does a great job as a young agent. In addition, the film was very well received by critics and Gary Oldman He was nominated for best actor at the Oscar awards.

