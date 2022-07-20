Benedict Cumberbatch turns 46: 3 movies to watch on Netflix

Primarily recognized for his role as Stephen/Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Benedict Cumberbatch turns 46 today.

3 of his movies are available in the Netflix catalog and you can enjoy any of them.









Star Trek: Into the Dark. He played John Harrison, aka ‘Khan’, in the twelfth film in the “Star Trek” franchise alongside Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto and Zoe Saldana.









1917. With a secondary role, he was part of the war film directed by Sam Mendes, playing the battalion commander, Colonel Mackenzie. “1917” earned ten nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards.









The power of the dog. He starred in the western genre drama, alongside Kirsten Dunst. He led with 12 nominations at the 94th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Cumberbatch’s second nomination for Best Actor.

Born on July 19, 1976 in London, Cumberbatch has received several awards throughout his career on stage, film and television. He won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries for “Sherlock.” In 2015, he received his first Oscar nomination for best actor, for his role in the movie “The Enigma Code”.

He has lent his voice to two main villains, the dragon Smaug and Sauron, in “The Hobbit” trilogy.