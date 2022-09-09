Benedict Cumberbatch would like to have spent more time in the MCU with…

Benedict Cumberbatch, actor who plays Doctor Strange has confessed with which actors / actresses he would have liked to spend more time on screen in the UCM

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch brings to life the character of Doctor Strangeand recently starred alongside Elizabeth Olsen in her second solo film in the franchise: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Unfortunately for the actors, the MCU is a huge franchise. It covers everything from street heroes like Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop who haven’t ventured out of New York yet to characters like Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, who is literally from a different realm. This means that some of the actors can’t work with everyone in the MCU, and if they do it’s extremely brief in one of the team-up movies like Avengers: Endgame.

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) spoke on this subject and has even listed a group of actors that he would personally like to work with at some point in the future and one that he regrets not being able to interact with.

In a recent interview with Oracle Time, Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch was asked who he would like to work with within the MCU.

The actor immediately mentioned Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), saying that “would love to share some screen time with him”, but as for anyone else, “depends on the timeline”:

“Samuel L. Jackson. I’d love to share some screen time with him if he’s still on it. I do not know any more. I guess it depends on what timeline.”

Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) also stressed that he would have liked to interact with Scarlett Johansson, but because he later joined the MCU and despite both appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: EndgameThey never got to interact together.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston were also actors Cumberbatch mentioned that he would love to work with again at some point:

“Sadly I didn’t get much screen time with Scarlett Johansson and I would love it more with Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. Thing is, I was really late to the party when Marvel was celebrating the first decade with that amazing group photo in Endgame.”

The actor went on to mention Tony Stark’s funeral scene in Avengers: Endgameand how was it:

“I was blown away by the people around me, and I was barely able to talk to everyone, let alone act with them. That tracking shot at the Stark memorial is pretty intense. It was incredibly charged and I think everyone felt a little dizzy that day. But I literally said, ‘Hello, good morning, how are you?’ to Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer. It’s like, what the hell is going on now? How did I get here? This is so weird. It was magical.”

The actor could see his dream come true

Going through the list of names Cumberbatch revealed, it’s incredibly likely that he could “share some screen time” as Doctor Strange with Samuel L. Jackson at some point. Nick Fury will return to the MCU in secret invasion from Disney+, and could very well return for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty either Avengers: Secret Wars.

Scarlett Johansson is an interesting choice. Her character had an emotional end in Avengers: Endgameand then returned once more for his solo film Black Widowbut it seems that she will not return to the franchise at any time in the future, if she did she would do so in the form of a variant of her character, and if she is reintroduced to earth 616 it could well happen in Secret Wars or the same way they introduced it in What if…? when Uatu reintroduces her to another land where they lost their Black Widow, could it happen?

Cumberbatch and Johansson starred opposite each other in a previous film, The Boleyn sistersbut it’s a shame not to have seen them together in the UCM-

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are very likely to get more screen time with Cumberbatch in the future. With two Avengers movies on the way and the multiverse as a main element of the narrative of Phases 5 and 6, anything can happen.

