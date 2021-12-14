Benedict Cumberbatch’s compensation for the film revealed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Benedict Cumberbatch’s compensation for the Marvel Studios film revealed.

On the occasion of the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, i Marvel Studios they announced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, sequel to the cinecomic on the Supreme Sorcerer interpreted by Benedict Cumberbatch. The film, directed by the legendary Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), will represent “the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with scary scenes“And will be closely linked to the events of WandaVision and of Loki.

According to what was revealed by the business lawyer from the entertainment world and former editorial director of theHollywood Reporter Matthew Belloni on Puck News (Street The Direct), Benedict Cumberbatch will earn 7.5 million dollars in addition to gods additional bonuses on the box office for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It is a significant increase in the salary of the actor compared to the $ 6 million Cumberbatch reportedly received overall for his work on Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Below we present the ranking of Highest-paid actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

• Robert Downey Jr.: 40 million for Avengers: Infinity War and 75 million for Avengers: Endgame

• Scarlett Johansson: 20 million + 40 million dollars of bonus for Black Widow

• Chris Evans: between 15 and 20 million for Avengers: Endgame

• Chris Hemsworth: between 15 and 20 million for Thor: Ragnarok

• Mark Ruffalo And Jeremy Renner: 15 million for Avengers: Endgame

• Paul Rudd: 8 million for Avengers: Endgam

We remember that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, written by Michael Waldron (Rick & Morty, Loki) and directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man), will arrive in theaters on May 4, 2022 and will see in the cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) e Adam Hugill (Rintrah).

SYNOPSIS

“Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees the Sorcerer Supreme struggling with the crisis that leads to the collapse of the Multiverse.“

