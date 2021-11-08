Benedict XVI’s prophecy emerged in a recently discovered letter

The dramatic story of the cardinal and Pope Ratzinger’s prophecy about his fate, which turned out to be completely correct. A never repayable suffering that can be humanly conceived only if one entrusts oneself totally to Christ.

During the days of his imprisonment, the cardinal wrote a precious “Diary of imprisonment” in which he explains without half measures: it was faith that saved me.

The Australian cardinal George Pell lived 404 days in prison for never committed abuse. Now he can speak as a free man, with his hand in his book “Diary of a prison”, in which he outlines the sad condition that the West is living today.

The revelation with the presentation of his diary

Before his release, on an accusation that in fact turned out to be totally inconsistent, Pell revealed that he had received an important letter that sympathized with him, and explained to him in detail everything he would suffer as a result of his faith. unshakable in Jesus Christ. That letter, it turned out later, it had been written by Ratzinger himself.

“A mysterious photocopy of a letter from the Vatican has also arrived, without signature. She was very encouraging, she said that “in this difficult moment, all the time, I stayed with her close with my prayer and spiritual support”” Pell writes in his book.

“The author says he is sorry for my condemnation, then to my surprise he writes:” You have helped the Catholic Church in Australia to emerge from a destructive liberalism, guiding it again towards the depth and beauty of the Catholic faith … pay also for his unwavering catholicity, but in this way he will be very close to the Lord“”.

The conclusion of this surprising letter

The conclusion of this surprising letter is with a promise of “continuous closeness in prayer”. During the presentation of the book in Rome, in the Sala Caduti di Nassirya of the Senate of the Republic, he revealed with a smile: “Now I can give you the indiscretion. That letter was from Benedict XVI“.

The 80-year-old former archbishop of Melbourne and Sidney later explained that he had no plans to write this diary in any way. But the facts arrived one after the other, spontaneously and providentially. Thus leaving a very important document on the imprisonment of a free man, one of the most important cardinals of the Catholic Church, and on the creeping persecution that Christians today also experience in the West today. Which in some cases manifests itself in a very concrete way, as happened with Pell.

READ ALSO: Pope Francis receives Cardinal Pell three years after allegations of abuse

“I never thought about going to jail. I knew how it had gone, no witnesses had provided corroborating evidence, my accuser changed his version twenty-four times: I knew I could not be convicted ”. To his surprise, the single sentence of 404 days in prison has arrived. Days spent in a tiny cell with a clear glass window, in a wing with eleven others sentenced in solitary confinement, such as murderers or terrorists.

“Whoever pushes for secularization is a destroyer”

“I wanted to help them, I didn’t know how. I could not celebrate mass, but the chaplain came to see me every week: we prayed together, he supported me in prayer ”, he says. His faith was undoubtedly what saved him. “In the beginning I used to recite my own composed prayers. Over time I realized that I was in danger of falling into banality and repetition. Then I prayed with the breviary and with the prayers who sent me those who wrote to me in prison ”, he says.

In the book, divided into three parts, from the story of the imprisonment to some spiritual reflections up to other reflections on contemporary events, the cardinal spoke, as usual, without half measures on the condition of our society which was the background to his unjust incarceration.

READ ALSO: Cardinal Pell Tells Unfair Detention – I Won’t Be the Last!

“We must not stop saying what we think about the clashes between the tradition of the Church and current events, the chaos that is inflicted on the West today: whoever pushes for secularization is a destroyer ”.