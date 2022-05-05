Benefit of oral hypoglumentiating agents and insulin in gestational diabetes

Medications called oral OHAs benefit pregnant women with gestational diabetes.

Dr. Josefina Romaguera, professor at the School of Medicine of the Medical Sciences campus. Photo; Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

A study conducted in Puerto Rico concluded that there are no significant differences between the use of insulin and oral hypoglycemic agents (OHAs) among women with gestational diabetes (GDM).

The need for the study arose from the increased prescription of OHA medications among this population of patients diagnosed with gestational diabetes mellitus.

The study included a sample of 149 patients through review of medical records, treated with metformin, a drug used with glycemic control. Other findings of the study were that the most common comorbidity found was hypertension, and the modification of lifestyles benefited 77% of the sample during the second trimester of pregnancy.

In addition, insulin appeared as the treatment of choice among this patient population, and among OHA drugs, the use of sulfonylurea predominated.

There were no significant differences between the effects towards the population of pregnant mothers, in terms of episiotomy, labor, labor induction, among other complications.

Similarly, there were no significant differences in complications associated with congenital problems. OHA medications are listed as an alternative treatment for pregnant patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus, reads part of the conclusion of the study, where Dr. Josefina Romaguera, obstetrician-gynecologist, assigned to the Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus, appears as the author.

Gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and type 2 diabetes (DM2) are characterized as metabolic conditions due to insulin resistance.

The Luis Ruiz Dr.past president of the Puerto Rican Society of Endocrinology and Diabetology, indicated in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that this condition affects 10 percent of women of reproductive age once they become pregnant.

“We can say that the most frequent causes are: inadequate nutrition, obesity and genetic patterns involved in the family history that corresponds to diabetes in the family. That is to say, they are the same factors of diabetes in general”, explained the specialist.

Ruiz added that the patient together with the specialists can take measures to care for the baby, and thus avoid growth retardation or that the baby may present complications or even death.

Access the study here.