benefits in Spain and work study

José Luis Escrivá, Minister of Social Security.

The reform of the alien law can open a new loophole for health professionals from other countries access the Spanish labor market. In this scenario, the central government has given the green light to an update of the catalog of occupations of hard coverage which, according to sources from the Ministry of Social Security, will allow for “an more accurate photography of the needs” of each autonomous community.

This new route for the entry of professionals from non-European countries is included in the reform of the immigration regulation, intended, according to Moncloa, to “modernize and improve the Spanish immigration system” and to palliate the “disadjustments” of the labor market. In other words, to facilitate the access of workers with high, medium or low qualifications who are committed to Spain but have seen their possibilities diminished due to bureaucratic obstacles.

Specifically, the plan includes among its main measures the expansion of the vacancy coverage channel through the articulation of flexible ways to hire workers, it is facilitated self-employment application for freelancersthe seasonal work model is made more flexible and administrative procedures are simplified.

On the other hand, the Executive establishes that in cases in which foreigners obtain a “favorable resolution” for the recognition of the Specialist degree in Health Sciences“the stay authorization will acquire the character of a provisional residence and employment authorization once the request for modification has been admitted for processing and until the procedure is resolved”.

Study for the positions of “difficult coverage” in Spain

Regarding how this reform will affect foreign toilets and the possibility of integrating them into vacant positions, the department that directs Jose Luis Escriva appeals to the results of the future update ‘catalogue of occupations that are difficult to cover’. As stated in the Immigration Law, this guide will be the responsibility of the State Public Employment Service, dependent on the Ministry of Labour, and will take into account “occupations that are difficult to cover for each province or territorial demarcation that, where appropriate, establish the corresponding regional administration.

“This catalog will be based on the information available on the management of the offers presented by employers in the Public Employment Services. It will also take into account the statistics produced by public administrations and, especially, those relating to people registered as job seekers in the Public Employment Services.

The Ministry adds that the specification with which an occupation must be included in the catalog “will be carried out taking into account the degree of specialization required for the performance of the activity. “The classification of an occupation as difficult to cover implies the possibility of processing the initial authorization for temporary residence and work for others directed abroad”, he highlights.

Homologation ‘express’ of university degrees in Spain

The project of the Ministry of Social Security has arisen in parallel to other initiatives focused on facilitating the access of foreign doctors to Spain. Among them, the ‘express’ homologation of titles of specialties considered “deficient” such as Family, Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis and Occupational Medicine.

Professional Management seeks in this way to alleviate the deficiencies in the hiring of certain profiles of Medicine specialists. A situation that especially affects the branches Family and Community, Anesthesiology, Psychiatry, Radiodiagnosis and Occupational Medicine and that according to the calculations of the Ministry of Health it will worsen over the next few years due to retirements.