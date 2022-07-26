Benefits of buying seasonal fruits and vegetables

One way to save when buying the pantry is to choose fruits and vegetables that are in season. Well, it is an option where you spend less and makes the food you eat fresher and full of nutrients and by changing month after month it gives variety to the dishes you prepare.

With inflation, many products of the basic basket have increased and one way to save is by choosing the fruits and vegetables that are in season, as it is a way to complement your diet without spending much, here we tell you which ones are available this summer and its benefits.

What are the fruits and vegetables in season this summer?

Among the fruits and vegetables that are in season this summer according to Profeco are:

Fruits : blueberries, plum, mango, peach, papaya, pineapple, lemon, apple, fig, melon, watermelon, banana, blackberry, pear and raspberry.

: blueberries, plum, mango, peach, papaya, pineapple, lemon, apple, fig, melon, watermelon, banana, blackberry, pear and raspberry. Vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, onion, chard, nopal, avocado, cauliflower, peas, garlic, green chili, carrot, green bean, lettuce, potato, cucumber, tomato, mushrooms, chickpeas and peppers.

Benefits of consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables

One of the greatest benefits of consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables is the price, as they are much more accessible and fresh. And foods such as chayote, poblano pepper, cucumber, plum, peach and grape are part of the basic basket of Mexicans.

�������� In #July eat seasonal fruits and vegetables.��️ ✔️ It is cheaper and they are products with higher quality and flavor. �� ✔️ Its nutrients favor your health. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/d6U8jiImQi — Prophet (@Propheco)

July 1, 2022





Although many Mexicans do not consume what is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is 5 servings a day or 600 grams. Locatarios if they see an increase in the purchase of seasonal fruits and vegetables by Mexicans.

Although there is a wide variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, foods such as tomatoes, onions, avocados and chili are key pieces of Mexican cuisine that cannot be substituted. But they are still a good option when it comes to complementing the basic basket of your home.

