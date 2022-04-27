Benefits of nutrition and exercise, experts compared in Palermo

A day dedicated to health and well-being in Palermo. The University of Studies, in collaboration with the Military Command of the Army in Sicily, the Confcommercio Palermo and the Centro Siciliano Sturzo, organized a convention on the “beneficial effects of good nutrition and physical exercise”. The lecturers and speakers, who took turns during the day, discussed “various and important aspects that can change the quality of our life”. “Through food and sport it is possible to improve the physical and psychological attitude to face the future in a more serene way, for a long time and in health”, as emerged during the morning. Division General Maurizio Angelo Scardino, Military Commander of the Army in Sicily, did the honors and introduced Angela Foti, Vice President of Ars and host of the conference, who illustrated a recently approved regional law for the recognition and the promotion of the Mediterranean Diet.

Following, Fabio Gioia, president of Asc Confcommercio Palermo, who underlined and confirmed the commitment of the sports world and the participating gyms, to promote the culture of health and good food. Anna Maria La Monica, didactic coordinator of the Pagliarelli prison, treated food and the search for it “not only as a primary human need but also as an instrument of social affirmation and ostentation of wealth”.

Andrea Arini, Head of Health of the Red Cross, spoke about the relationship between genetics and nutrition, “about how the microorganisms and bacteria present in the body influence our tastes, our diet and our health”. Subsequently, Francesca Di Gaudio, university professor and head of Quality Control of the Sicilian Region intervened, who treated the human being as a set of complex chemical structures.

It was then the turn of Ligia Dominguez, professor of the specialization in geriatrics at the University of Palermo, who focused attention on the benefits of a specific physical activity “to combat the ailments and ailments of old age”. Gioacchino Lavanco and Antonio Palma, from the Faculty of Psychology, Pedagogy and Motor Sciences, reported on “the influence of cultural and image stereotypes in physical activity and muscle development, how training routines in gyms and in the approach to the intake of substances aimed at promoting the overall growth of the body “.

Captain Deborah Basile, Army Psychologist Officer, discussed the importance of physical exercise “as a determining factor in reducing stress, particularly in situations of reduced motor activity, such as during the recent lockdown, in prisons or, for Military, during peacekeeping missions abroad “. Marianna Raso, clinical psychologist, wanted to emphasize the psychological effects that malnutrition, combined with the condition of the elderly, can determine and accentuate.

Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Barna, Army medical officer, illustrated “how the Armed Forces, by their very nature, are particularly sensitive to all aspects related to nutrition and correct and profitable physical exercise”. The event ended with the presentation of a gastronomic journey presented by Anna Modica, and created by chefs and students of the Euroform professional school, in the name of healthy and prepared food to be good for body and spirit.