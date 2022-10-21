Benefits of olive oil and avocado oil: two superfoods made in Mexico

These are the qualities and benefits of olive oil and the oil of avocado, two of the healthiest oils made in Mexico and adopted by the fitness community, as they optimize the general state of the body and its performance in the gym.

Benefits of olive oil

Recently, students from the main universities in Mexico investigated the benefits of olive oil in the context of the “Olive Oil World Tour Experience” campaign. They highlighted the benefits and healthy advantages of it as part of a balanced and accessible diet since it is a product of Mexican origin.

Olive oil brings many benefits to health and sports activity.

The olive oil It is the perfect ally to strengthen, define and enlarge muscles, and optimizes energy and performance in physical activity. One of its key elements is Omega-3, perfect for increasing and maintaining muscle mass. It is a natural supplement that has a monounsaturated fat that prevents muscle breakdown.

Widely used in the Mediterranean diet, it is a healthy food with anti-aging benefits, useful to control and lose weight and stimulate fat burning. It is one of the best sources of healthy fat, contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that protect the heart and reduce pain, which helps with training.

Benefits of avocado oil

The avocado It is a food recognized for its contributions to health. It is known that due to its composition of oleic acid and phytochemicals it contributes to cardiovascular health. Its pulp is rich in vitamin C and vitamin D, which helps reduce cholesterol, control blood pressure and increase the absorption of nutrients. It also has vitamins A, E and B1, and provides minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium and zinc.

The seed of this traditional Mexican food favors the immune system and represents a charge of natural energy and helps fight physical and mental fatigue. Actress Natalie Portman shared on her social media how she prepares her vegan breakfast using, among other ingredients, olive oil. avocado. And the oil that is extracted from the seed of the avocado It is also used as an ingredient in handmade beauty products for its rejuvenating effect.