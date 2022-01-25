Benelli, record 2021 – News

Another successful year for Benelli, which closes 2021 with an exceptional + 57% on sales in 2020. A result that certainly does not come as a surprise, considering the performance over the first six months of the TRK 502, which among other things in January had reached 10,000 units sold in its history. I am 12,706 units sold in total in 2021, equal to a market share of 10.6% which certifies the public’s love for the Pesaro brand.

Of course the best seller by Benelli is the TRK 502 (find here the proof, here the price list, here the offers of used and new motorcycles)which for the second consecutive year is confirmed as the best-selling bike on the Italian market with 6,543 registered specimens. But in the first fifteen positions there are two other Benellis: Leoncino 500 (here the test, here the price list, here the offers of used motorcycles and here those of the new one) e BN 125 (here the proof, here the price list, here the offers on new and here those on used), which are confirmed among the most popular models of the House.

By focusing on the 300-500cc segment, Benelli holds over 40% of the national registrationa result that takes on even greater prominence also considering the Keeway brand, which with the RKF 125 boasts the primacy of the best-selling 125 in Italy, confirming the increase in the brand which marks a + 50% in sales in Italy in 2020.

“We are very satisfied with the goals achieved in 2021 – explains Gianni Monini, Benelli Italia sales manager – but we are convinced that these results are not a point of arrival but a stimulus to improve our performance, day after day. There are many Italian motorcyclists who have decided to trust us in recent years by purchasing our vehicles and now we are ready to offer them new and exciting models that will complete the range, such as Leoncino 125, Leoncino 800, Leoncino 800 Trail and TRK 800. We are convinced that in the near future we will be able to further improve our performance, continuing this positive trend, as the start of this 2022 already demonstrates “.