Benelli TRK 800: other details in the new video

Of the Benelli TRK 800 we have been talking for a couple of seasons now: the big sister of the queen of the Italian market was first a desire for the fantasies of the owners of the TRK 502, then the protagonist of a series of rumors and advances that came straight from China and now finally seem to be the appetizer of what we will certainly see at Eicma 2021. Benelli naturally knows how much the market and the public are waiting for the debut of the TRK 800 and for a few days has decided to fuel the wait through a series of teasers.

The new video

Eighteen seconds are very few to try to understand what the possible novelties of a motorcycle will be, but in the teaser released by Benelli you can clearly see the design of the steel trellis frame of the TRK 800, a new fork with golden legs which should be different from the one mounted on the TRK 502 and also a new monoshock. Details of the saddle also appear and you can clearly see the in-line twin that will move the new Pesaro crossover.

TRK evolution

The TRK 800 engine marks Benelli’s evolutionary step towards a range that tends to aim more and more at covering the new segments: the in-line twin should be the one we have already known and tested on the Benelli 752S and which is at the center of the project of the Benelli Leoncino 800. Power should be around 75-80 hp, but what intrigues the most is how the new version of the crossover from Marche will change. The success of the TRK 502 has decreed an absolute preference for the X version, with the 19 “front wheel, so it is not at all unlikely to think that, thanks to the comeback of medium displacement road enduro bikes, that the new TRK 800 will also grow in the dimensions of the chassis, with the standard version with the 19 “front and in case the X with the 21”. We are waiting for the next teaser to find out more