Benetton: Braley leaves at the end of the season. An international on the way?

He returns to England after two years with the lions

After the rumor – initially reported by the Treviso Tribune – had become increasingly insistent in recent weeks, Benetton has made it official that at the end of the season the blue scrum half will leave the club.

Despite an option also for next season, Braley (21 appearances and 1 goal with the lions, 12 caps in blue) will return to England, probably among the ranks of the Northampton Saints. The lions, with captain Duvenage who should also stay for ’22 / ’23, according to “radio market“Will replace the figure of the former Gloucester with another element of international level. Among the most popular profiles in this sense there would also be the Scotsman currently in Exeter Sam Hidalgo-Clyne.

The comment of the protagonists

“I would like to thank the club for giving me and my family the opportunity to experience an incredible life adventure. I met some truly amazing people that I will always remember. I wish the players and staff every success in the future and will always be a supporter of Benetton Rugby, ”Braley told the club’s official press channels.

“On behalf of the whole club, I would like to thank Callum for the commitment and contribution given over the years. An element that has always stood out for his professionalism on and off the pitch and to which we wish the best for the rest of his sporting career ”, commented Antonio Pavanello, general manager of the club.

