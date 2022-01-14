Benetton, new holding. Eyes on the Generali challenge

Edition, the holding company of the Benetton family, changes its skin and officially launches a new phase. The one that after the tragedy of the Morandi Bridge led to the sale of Aspi (ex Autostrade) to the State. Leading the “phase two” characterized by a new governance, a company protected for five years and transformed into a Spa, will be Alessandro Benetton, as president, and Enrico Laghi as CEO. In the case of the CEO, this is a vacancy since 2019 when Marco Patuano left Edition.

Alessandro, son of Luciano and founder of 21 Invest, is the natural heir of the family, while Laghi was chosen as CEO after a year as president. Hurriedly called a year ago to replace the historic manager Gianni Mion, Laghi (formerly Alitalia and Ilva) is the negotiator par excellence and in Edizione has been able to complete the Aspi dossier, ensuring a central role in the holding. “The new statute explains a note – aims to renew the commitment to the stability of the group, confirming the mission of Edizione as a pure holding company and the strategic nature of its investments in the subsidiaries Atlantia, Autogrill and Benetton Group”. A three-legged spa that also has financial investments, first of all Generali (3.97%) and Mediobanca (2.1% through Schematrentatre), not considered minor or less strategic, but certainly not core business.

In particular, the arrival at the top of Alessandro, considered a sympathizer of the Caltagirone-Del Vecchio-Crt pact, could therefore not be indifferent to the current match on the Leone. In confirmation of the central role of Atlantia, Edizione has increased its share from 31% to 33.1 per cent.

The governance with a de facto armored company for the next five years is also changing. The new rules provide for a lock-up period (commitment not to sell) and methods and mechanisms, including pre-emptive ones, in line with the best practice of family holding companies. Basically, everyone will be able to sell their share in the first instance within their own family branch, then to other members of the family and finally outside but with the same Edition which, as a Spa, will be able to purchase own shares. In the ordinary session, the assembly fixed the number of directors at nine and identified the members of the family who will be part of the board representing the four family branches in the persons of Alessandro Benetton, Carlo Bertagnin Benetton, Christian Benetton and Ermanno Boffa. The selection process for the remaining four independent directors will be completed by January. And the new board will be in office in February.