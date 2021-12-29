Benetton: renewal of great importance with Monty Ioane

The Venetians arm their wing. The trocar will be part of the green-and-white roster also in the coming seasons

Monty Ioane and Benetton Rugby: a relationship that will continue until June 30, 2024. The Venetian club, in fact, through a press release published on its official website, announced the news of the renewal with the Italrugby winger (9 caps in blue) .

After the rumors of the last week, with also concrete offers arrived at the trocar class 1994, as a club of URC but not only, the Lions are therefore able to lock down one of their most important players making an important effort from all points of view; with a militancy in green and white jersey, for the very fast player of oceanic origin, who started in November 2017.

“We are finally pleased – said general manager Antonio Pavanello – to be able to announce the expected extension of Monty Ioane. A gift that we make to our fans and partners in this final calendar year; who with passion and efforts do not cease to show their support despite the objective difficulties connected with the period we are going through. As you have surely learned recently, several high-level clubs had come forward with the concrete intention of taking the player away from Treviso. The success of the negotiation was certainly determined both by the corporate project presented to Monty and by his desire to stay. In fact, his attachment to the shirt and the gratitude he showed towards Benetton Rugby meant that everything could be concluded in the best possible way “.

“The decision to stay with Benetton Rugby – explains Ioane – was an easy one. The whole club has been taking care of me and my family ever since we arrived, we couldn’t be happier than that. I feel truly privileged to have the possibility of being able to give back something to the club that gave me a chance and that has helped me to grow more over the years ”.

