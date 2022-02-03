Benetton: Sam Hidalgo-Clyne in the squad from next season

The new scrum half of the Lions comes from the Exeter Chiefs, replacing Callum Braley

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne will be a Benetton Rugby player starting from the ’22 / ’23 season (three-year contract). The Scottish scrum-half has reached an agreement with the Lions to play at Treviso in the United Rugby Championship.

The green-and-white club immediately moved to formalize the “replacement” of the departing Callum Braley, blue number 9 of English origins who after two years decided to return to the Premiership.

Hidalgo-Clyne, born in 1993, comes from the Exeter Chiefs, where he spent the last three seasons, including the 2019/2020 one, which ended with the Devon club winning the Premiership and Champions Cup.

In that vintage, the number 9 arrived mid-season, moving to England from Lyon.

Hidalgo-Clyne, a refined talent of the Scottish school who never really blossomed as he promised to do, has played in all the major European leagues and Italy will be the fifth different country where he will play: raised in Edinburgh, he also played to the Scarlets, the Harlequins, Racing 92 and, as mentioned, Lyon and Exeter.

Except for a couple of seasons in Edinburgh, he has never managed to establish himself as a first choice within a club, but has always been considered a backup luxury and a perfect finisherable to have an immediate impact on the game by coming off the bench.

Physically compact, he is a fast player, but in particular he is able to move the ball quickly from the meeting point, always keeping the attacking pace very high.

The comments of the protagonists

“I am very excited about joining Benetton Rugby, a club I have played against many times and have seen a significant growth in recent seasons. The team is made up of excellent elements and has great opportunities to fight for the top of the various competitions. Also, in the past at the Harlequins I worked with Paul Gustard with whom I have always had an excellent relationship. Finally, having played in the best teams in Europe and worked in environments with a winning mentality, I want to share all this, both on and off the pitch ”, said a satisfied Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, after signing the three-year contract with Benetton Rugby.

The words of the general manager of Leoni Antonio Pavanello: “With the departure of Callum we needed to include in our staff a profile with international experience for the next few years and the curriculum of Hidalgo-Clyne corresponds perfectly to this identikit. A player who has played in important European clubs and who knows our competition well. Therefore my hope is that he, together with Duvenage, can give the department the right amount of knowledge and experience to help the young Italians we will have in that role grow “

