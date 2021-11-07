Benevento – Frosinone: 1-4 Serie B 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you in the next Serie B round!20:26

Overtaking in the standings of Frosinone to the detriment of Benevento which thus takes him to three points from the top. Campani who remain stationary at 19 lengths, but always in the middle of the play off area.20:26

Corsair guests at the Vigorito with a show of strength, spoiled by the red in Glik in the middle of the first half. A brace from Lulic sent the teams to the locker room at the end of the first half, in the second half first Charpentier, then Cicerelli closed the practice. Di Serio scored in Benevento.20:29

90 ‘+ 1’ End of the game: BENEVENTO – FROSINONE 1-4.20:23

90 ‘+ 1’ CROSS OF FROSINONE WITH TRIBUZZI! Counterattack of Frosinone, Tribuzzi face to face with Manfredini kicks and hypnotizes him, on which the shot hits the crossbar.20:23

86 ‘ Control of Maiello, who has the better of Tello, and power shot, ball over the crossbar.20:17

84 ‘ Virtually closed match, Benevento seems to no longer believe it.20:15

79 ‘ Yellow card in Benevento. Ionita is shown a yellow card.20:11

78 ‘ GOAL! BENEVENTO – Frosinone 1-4! Di Serio Network. Long pass by Letizia, a touch by Di Serio who anticipates the goalkeeper and deposits on the net. Look at the player’s card Giuseppe Di Serio20:11

78 ‘ Rohden enters for Garritano.20:11

78 ‘ In Frosinone enters Maiello for Ricci.20:09

77 ‘ GARRITANO ONE STEP FROM GOAL! Counterattack Frosinone, ball in the area where Garritano kicks on the fly and sends a breath to the side.20:09

75 ‘ GOAL! Benevento – FROSINONE 0-4! Cicerelli network. Perfect free kick by Cicirelli who with a right to turn puts the ball under the crossbar to the right of Manfredini. Look at the card of the player Emanuele Cicerelli20:07

75 ‘ Calò also enters for Viviani.20:07

74 ‘ Change in Benevento, in Di Serio for Masciangelo.20:05

74 ‘ Yellow card for Viviani, do it on the trocar.20:05

73 ‘ Yellow card for Tello, foul on Ricci.20:03

68 ‘ Ionita’s header from a corner kick, Ravaglia is not surprised.19:59

66 ‘ Yellow card for Zampano for a foul in the middle of the pitch.19:58

64 ‘ Tribuzzi takes the place of Canotto.19:55

64 ‘ In Frosinone in Novakovich for Charpentier.19:55

58 ‘ Foulon also enters for Moncini.19:54

58 ‘ Substitution in Benevento, Tello enters for Acampora.19:50

54 ‘ MIRACLE OF RAVAGLIA! Moncini served in the area kicks first but the Frosinone goalkeeper is overcome.19:45

52 ‘ Benevento reaction! Acampora di volee tries but Ravaglia is careful.19:44

50 ‘ GOAL! Benevento – FROSINONE 0-3! Charpentier network. Frosinone immediately on the net, fast action and a ball to Cicerelli who kicks from the first lap, Manfredini tries to parry on his post, but Charpentier is the quickest and bags from two steps. Look at the player’s profile Gabriel Charpentier19:42

47 ‘ Yellow card for Casasola, obstruction foul in the middle of the field.19:38

46 ‘ The second half of BENEVENTO – FROSINONE begins. It starts again without substitutions.19:36

Balanced start of the race but it is then the guests who take the reins of the game. The turning point after 25 minutes with the direct expulsion to Glik for a bad entry on Boloca. Frosinone then found the advantage with Lulic and in the final doubling again with the Croatian.19:23

45 ‘+ 3’ End of the first half: BENEVENTO – FROSINONE 0-2.19:21

45 ‘+ 3’ GOAL! Benevento – FROSINONE 0-2! Lulic network. Frosinone doubles, again with Lulic who takes advantage of a ball served in the area by Charpentier, flat at the intersection and doubling for the guests. Look at the card of the player Karlo Lulic19:21

45 ‘+ 1’ Try to show Benevento forward in this final, Moncini’s cut in the area, Lapadula does not get there for a while.19:19

45 ‘ There will be 3 minutes of recovery.19:18

42 ‘ Gatti’s head off but Manfredini is careful and blocks.19:15

40 ‘ Guests who continue to push after the goal, Benevento is in trouble.19:12

35 ‘ GOAL! Benevento – FROSINONE 0-1! Lulic network. Frosinone unlocks it with a diagonal from Lulic who controls from the edge and ends at the edge of the pole. Look at the card of the player Karlo Lulic19:08

32 ‘ Yellow card for Szyminski after holding the shirt in Lapadula.19:05

31 ‘ Lulic from distance, ball widely high.19:03

29 ‘ Boloca can’t keep going, inside Cicerelli.19:02

27 ‘ Forced change in Benevento, Elia comes out, in his place Vogliacco.7:00 pm

25 ‘ Marchetti at the VAR and red for Glik! Straight intervention with the studs on Boloca’s knee.18:58

22 ‘ Solitary percussion by Moncini who, after a double feint, tries the round conclusion, Ravaglia smanaccia.18:57

19 ‘ Benevento close to scoring! Letizia’s cross, Lapadula touches for Elia who kicks first but Ravaglia saves everything.18:52

15 ‘ GARRITANO! Served to the limit by Boloca, he kicks first and touches the post to the right of Manfredini.18:48

12 ‘ Frosinone holds the ball, Benevento covers the spaces well.18:44

7 ‘ Lulic’s right-footed shot from the edge. Outside of the network.18:40

7 ‘ Frosinone had a better start and tried to put the hosts in difficulty.18:39

3 ‘ Frosinone scored immediately, but the goal was canceled due to an offside position by Charpentier who posted a quick action on the net.18:35

1 ‘ BENEVENTO STARTING WHISTLE – FROSINONE. Marchetti referees.18:32

In Benevento, a small turnover with an initial bench for Calò and Foulon, Moncini will be next to Ionita and Elia on the trocar, behind Lapadula. Some changes also in Frosinone, trident formed by Canotto, Charpentier and Garritano, and initial bench for Novakovich and Rodhen.17:59

FROSINONE formation (4-3-3): Ravaglia – Casasola, Gatti, Szyminski, Zampano – Boloca, Ricci, Lulic – Canotto, Charpentier, Garritano. Available: Bevilacqua, Cotali, Maiello, Tribuzzi, Rohden, Manzari, Cicerelli, Novakovich, Ciano, Zerbin, Minelli, De Lucia.17:53

BENEVENTO formation (4-2-3-1): Manfredini – Letizia, Glik, Barba, Masciangelo – Viviani, Acampora – Ionita, Elia, Moncini – Lapadula. Available: Talia, Vogliacco, Foulon, Vokic, Tello, Calò, Sau, Brignola, Improta, Di Serio, Insigne, Muraca.17:51

Benevento is back from their first league defeat against Brescia 1-0. Frosinone, on the other hand, is back from four useful results, two wins and two draws.15:30

High altitude clash at Vigorito, only one point of difference divides the two teams that with a victory would be placed close to the first place.15:26