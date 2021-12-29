Benfica in chaos, Jorge Jesus exonerated: Rui Costa thinks of Pirlo | First page

and that also led the club’s staffs – starting with the president– to take matters into their own hands. A situation precipitated after the 3-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Porto in the last crossing of the Portuguese Cup, with the, triggering the reaction of the comrades.

TOTAL BREAK – The exoneration of the coach, who returned to coach Benfica in the summer of 2020 after his triumphant experience in Brazil at the helm of Flamengo, became official around 4 pm: Rui Costa reached the sports center at Seixal in the morning to meet Jesus and in the meantime the coach of formation B, Verissimo, was ordered to direct the training session this afternoon. expected to prepare for the next championship match – the last in 2021 – against Porto, the current leader of the table. According to what the Portuguese newspaper reconstructs Record, the rupture between the parts was in the air and Jesus, for whom the first rumors about a possible return to Brazil have already sprung up, had long ago made the decision to break the agreement due to expire next summer.

RUI COSTA THINKS ABOUT PIRLO – Shocking news in the middle of the season e just a few months after the corporate earthquake that led to the fall of former president Vieira and the arrival of former Portuguese football legend Manuel Rui Costa in his place. Forced to deal with the results below expectations in the league of a team that in the last year alone has moved something like 130 million euros in signings. The only qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League at the expense of Barcelona cannot be enough to see the glass half full and the Jesus question is making the picture even more chaotic. The coach of team B Verissimo is the immediate solution to try to stem the crisis, while for the near future the name of Andrea Pirlo will also appear. The former Juventus coach is waiting for the right call to get back on track and, after the rumors about Sampdoria for the post Ranieri and those about Barcelona before the replacement of Koeman with Xavi, the appeal of a club of great charm and international appeal, as well as the friendship with former Milan teammate Rui Costa, can play an important role.