Benfica-PSG: Lionel Messi’s magnificent opener (video)

PSG was hooked, this Wednesday, at the Luz stadium by Benfica (1_1) despite the opening of the magnificent score of Lionel Messi. Danilo Pereira scored against his side, allowing the Portuguese club to clinch the draw.

A clash without a winner between Benfica and PSG. Manhandled by the Portuguese formation at the start of the meeting, counting for the 3e day of the Champions League group stage, the capital club managed to open the scoring at the Luz stadium after a high-class action orchestrated by its attacking trio.

After inheriting the ball on the right side, Lionel Messi transplanted in the axis before serving Kylian Mbappé, who directly stored towards Neymar at the entrance to the surface. The Brazilian gave him the ball back to the Argentinian who unleashed a magnificent curling shot with his left foot without control to score his 8th goal of the season (22e). Unstoppable for the Benfica goalkeeper.

But the Parisians and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved his team several times throughout the match, cracked less than five minutes from the break. On a cross from the right, Danilo Pereira deflected the ball into his own net (41st).

In the second half, both teams had opportunities to take the lead but lacked realism in the final move. PSG and Benfica will meet in a week at the Parc des Princes to try to take the lead in Group H alone.