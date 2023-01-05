Benfica puts the final price on Chelsea for the services of Enzo Fernández | Soccer 123

Sports

Benfica does not plan to negotiate further with Chelsea for the services of Argentine footballer Enzo Fernández. It was announced that after the meeting they held in the last hours, the leadership of the Portuguese team changed its position and returned to the initial one, which includes the player’s own exit due to the exit clause, which has a cost of 120 million euros. euros in a single payment, without any other type of negotiation.

The English were willing to exceed the figure stipulated by the albiceleste player, but his idea of ​​paying in stages did not convince Benfica at all, who returned to their initial position and put a stone in the shoe of Chelsea, who long for the services of Fernandez.

The negotiation also alerts River Plate, after selling it to Benfica, they kept 25% of Enzo’s transfer.

Enzo’s performances in the World Cup in Qatar earned him praise from Chelsea, who want to incorporate him into their ranks, however; It all depends if his interest in the player goes beyond the last agreement that Benfica put on the table.

