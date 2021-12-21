Beni Maradona, flop auction: only $ 26,000 collected, top lots without bids

The auction of the assets of Diego Maradona held online yesterday by order of the judge Luciana Tedesco to pay the debts and expenses left by the former Argentine champion who died of cardiac arrest on November 25, 2020: according to the calculations of the AFP news agency, the operation brought in only 26 thousand dollars – about 23 thousand euros – with unsold goods for over 1 , 4 million dollars. There were about ninety lots, but the largest ones – like a villa in Buenos Aires that Maradona had bought for his parents – they didn’t even get an offer.

A disappointment, then, even though over 1,500 potential buyers – based in Italy, South America, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the Emirates – had registered to participate in the auction which lasted only three and a half hours, the organizers said. The highest bid was for a painting depicting Maradona and titled Between Fiorito and the Sky by artist Lu Sedova, which sold for $ 2,150. A photograph of Maradona together with the former Cuban leader Fidel Castro it was sold by a Dubai buyer for $ 1,600.

“The auctions are like this: You can’t know the result until they finish,” commented the organizer. Adrian Mercado. “We expected a lot, but the reality is that the final result is always an unknown factor,” he added. Among the most valuable unsold lots, in addition to the Buenos Aires villa – which was valued at $ 900,000 – there is an apartment located in the resort Mar del Plata valued at $ 65,000, two BMWs – valued at $ 390,000 – and a Hyundai van valued at $ 38,000.

Among other minor lots, a painting by Marilyn Monroe bought from an Argentine for 1,500 dollars, a Napoli shirt with the number 10 on the back also bought for 1,500 dollars and a box of Cuban cigars bought for 550 dollars. The court will now have to decide what to do with the unsold goods.