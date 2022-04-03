Benicio del Toro attends sapphire weddings of Cuban filmmaker Libia Batista

Puerto Rican actor Benicio, the bull attended as a special guest the celebration for the sapphire wedding of the casting director of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC), Libya Batista Moraand her husband’s 90th birthday.

Del Toro appears together with Jorge Perugorría, Thamí Alvariño, Renecito de la Cruz, Lizt Alfonso and other personalities who attended the festivity in Havana.

Batista Mora declared to CyberCuba Despite being married all this time, she had never dressed as a bride and all her friends organized the party.

“I was very happy and Lizt Alfonso made the dress that was perfect. Our son was there, happiness was complete; friends brought drinks and food. May love always triumph, and not hate,” the filmmaker told this medium.

Because of the friendship that unites them with Benicio del Toro, they invited him to the birthday of Batista Mora’s husband, because, as he declared, they are like a family.

“Everything they did and all the friends who cooperated was a surprise to me,” Batista Mora said in a Facebook post.

The couple’s family celebrated the meeting and shared several photos of the celebration, where a select group of well-known artists from the island met.

“A very beautiful week! I was able to experience my father’s 90th birthday and the celebration of my parents’ 45 years of marriage with a wedding,” wrote the Cuban couple’s son.

Libya Batista Mora (Baracoa, 1960) is the casting director of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry (ICAIC) and is known for her work in international productions such as black leg (2001), Le Retour d’Arsène Lupin (1989) and mother head (2017), although it is also linked to works of national cinema such as Strawberry and Chocolate, 7 Days in Havana, Molasses, Juan de los Muertosamong others.

Along with Ana de Armas and Arturo Sandoval was invited in 2020 to be part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywoodnews that the Cuban herself celebrated on her social networks.

Likewise, he joined the petition to the Cuban government to allow actor, comedian and singer Alexis Valdés to enter the island.

“They tell me that Alexis Valdés is not allowed to enter Cuba. If it is true, it seems to me a crime against culture. He is our best ‘entertainer’ (entertainer, artist, comedian, musician, host, partygoer). A great actor of the head to toe. A guy who unites. Who smoothes rough edges. Who fights relentlessly for all those born in this archipelago and their descendants. And we are happy, that we miss him a lot, ” wrote on his Facebook wall.