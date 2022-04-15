Benicio del Toro Scarlett Johansson: Scarlett Johansson talks about rumor of sexual encounter in elevator | Entertainment

In 2004, Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson and Bstart of the bullbecame a media focus after rumors began to spread about an alleged sexual encounter between the two in an elevator.

According to speculation, Scarlett Johansson Y Benicio, the bull they would have met in that place to have sex, this in the middle of a party which took place after the Oscars award ceremony, at the famous Chateau Marmont hotel.

The rumor gained even more force when the Puerto Rican actor Benicio, the bull He referred to it on one occasion, leaving room for doubt.

“If ever I had sex with Scarlett Johansson in an elevator after an award ceremony? Well… like… I don’t know, I don’t know, let people imagine what they want. Surely it happened before and I don’t think it will be the last time”, were the words of the Toro.

For her part, Scarlett Johansson, actress who gives life to ‘The Black Widow’, had decided to remain silent until now, that, in the middle of an interview on the podcast ‘9 to 5ish’ broke silence to put an end to speculation.

“There was a rumor circulated for a long time that I had sex in an elevator, And that was a story that followed me for a long time, but I always thought it was something scandalous, “johansson said, denying their alleged meeting.

The American also left a space to joke about what it would be like to have sexual intercourse aboard an elevator.

“I always asked myself: ‘That must be difficult, the elevator ride is short‘, and also the logistics were unappealing to me,” he said jokingly.

To make it even clearer that it was just a hallway rumor, the actress confessed one of her biggest fears.

“I am a person who has a lot fear of being caught doing something you shouldn’tso that story seemed even more absurd to me,” he said.