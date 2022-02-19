Benicio del Toro: the bullying and death of his mother that marked his childhood and his phobia of emotional commitment

Benicio del Toro today is synonymous with success in any film he stars in

There should be no room left in the display case to show off yet another prize. Benicio, the bull, with his penetrating gaze and his rude man gestures, has become one of the most sought after Latino actors in Hollywood to play complex characters . Faced with his aspirations to be an actor from a very young age, his family begged him to become a lawyer because no one saw a future for him in acting. The actor has more than shown him that his choice had been the right one.

Benicio Monserrate Rafael del Toro Sánchez was born on February 19, 1967, in Santurce, in southwestern Puerto Rico. his parents, Gustavo Adolfo del Toro Bermudez and Fausta Genoveva Sanchez Rivera they longed for their son embrace the legal profession as they had. But her mother did not get to see her “Well”, as he called it, reaching the top of the Mecca of cinema. At the age of nine, a fulminant hepatitis left the actor an orphan. He himself admits having had a troubled childhood. “He was a very restless and nervous child. I think it has to do with the fact that mom was always sick. It was a crushing loss. You never recover from that pain throughout your life.Del Toro confessed, totally moved by the memory of those years.

Beside Gustavohis older brother, now a renowned pediatric oncologist, was raised Catholic and educated at Academia del Perpetuo Socorro, a Catholic school in Miramar, Puerto Rico. “It was not an easy life”, confesses about his early years, when his body was transforming to enter adolescence. At the age of 13, his father decided that the three of them would move to the United States and that the actor continue his high school studies boarding school in a strict Catholic school in Pennsylvania. In time, his father gave love another chance and remarried, this time with Wilma Quinones, but Benicio did not get along with his stepmother.

He received the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in “Che”, the film where the life of “Che” Guevara is told.

Del Toro did not have a good time at that schoolwhere his peers, mostly middle class, they discriminated against him for being Latino. His poor command of English did not help improve the relationship with them either. After graduating from high school and freed from that stigma, he followed his father’s wish to go to college and began studying economics at the University of California, San Diego. “But that wasn’t my thing” admits. At the age of 19, for reasons that have to do with chance, she took a theater class. “ Just one minute of class was enough for me to understand that my future was there . I felt that acting was something natural for me, something almost logical.”

Without announcing his plans to the family, he dropped out of college and moved to New York to study acting at the Circle and the Square Theater, for then return to California and improve with a scholarship at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting. For a long time Del Toro hid his growing passion from his father. “In Puerto Rico there is no film culture. There, the weird children usually dedicate themselves to music or boxing, but nobody to the movies”. While the patriarch of the small family was convinced that the money he invested in her son’s education would guarantee him a future of suits and ties and a more than respectable life. “When he found out, he wasn’t amused,” admitted a resigned del Toro. For many years, father and son did not speak to each other. “Fortunately, all that has been left behind”, he was glad.

In 1987 he got his first television role in the series Miama Vice. It was in his beginnings that the actor of Hitman he realized that he preferred to shoot movies as he could further develop his characters. From that decision, Benicio del Toro did not stop filming and winning awards.

His first Oscar was won with Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, in 1998. But his great appearance on the big screen, which allowed him to conquer the general public, was in 2000, the year in which he filmed: The Way of the Gun, The Usual Suspects and Traffic, with which he achieved box office success and took the actor to the top step of Hollywood for the first time in his career with an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor . In 2003, she starred The Huntedbeside Tommy Lee Jones, and the drama 21 gramsbeside Sean Penn and Naomi Watts, film for which he garnered an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. He also received the award for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his performance in the Chethe film where the life of “Che” Guevara was told.

Benicio Del Toro in the film ‘The Funeral’, in 1996 (Photo by October Films/Getty Images)

Between filming and awards won, in February 2019 he received another hard blow from life. His father passed away. “It was unexpected, it took us by surprise,” Del Toro said in a statement. My dad lived to the fullest achieving all his dreams, both in his personal and professional life.. He was a straight man, a defender of law and order. Papito instilled values ​​in us and his teachings are his best legacy.” When it came to remembering his dad, he spared no words or emotion. He “he valued his loyalty to his family and his friends, his friendships he kept for a lifetime”.

The statement included a thank you: “We thank all the people who have expressed their respect and condolences to us and ask them to allow us the space that we as a family need at this time.”

The actor with his little daughter, Delilah Genoveva Del Toro Stewart, who was born as a result of an encounter with Rod Stewart’s daughter

In an interview with The Times went a little further. He expressed that he did not want his West Hollywood apartment – which he described as the “cave” – ​​from him, was “invaded” by a wife and children.

A separate chapter deserves the personal life of Benicio del Toro. The actor escaped his entire life from emotional commitment, to playing the happy family and not to mention having children. During the presentation of the film The werewolf, in 2010, described his love life “in limbo” . At the press conference, when asked if she was planning to get married, she answered bluntly: “Why? Everybody says, ‘Why aren’t you married?’ But why do I have to get married? Just to have to get a divorce?

But as life gives surprises, on August 21, 2011 his only daughter was born Delilah Genoveva Del Toro Stewartthe result of the “relationship” -which lasted only one meeting- with the singer’s daughter Rod Stewart, Kimberley. Although they were not in a relationship, both decided that the girl would come to this world. Of course, she never lacked relationships, many times ephemeral, and others a little more lasting. Almost always with colleagues.

The romance with Scarlett Johansson was the cover of all the gossip magazines

With the British actress Claire Forlani maintained a short romantic stage. with the actress Alice Silverstone it was two years. Then a French woman arrived: the actress Chiara Mastroianni, Heather Grahamthe british model sophie dahl. And the list goes on. But the most publicized romance was the one she had with Scarlett Johansson, fetish actress Woody Allen, in 2004.

Benicio, the bull He made headlines again in the gossip press in 2011, when his romance with Indiana Vianelli, a french actress 29 less than the Puerto Rican. At that time there was talk of a year of relationship and that Vianelli had become famous in France for participating in some chapters of the successful series Campsite Paradise. The fate of the relationship is unknown.

Benicio Del Toro and his last known partner, French actress Indiana Vianelli, in Paris (The Grosby Group)

Benicio del Toro, who turns 55 today, will continue to reap success and dollars. Of that there are no doubts. But the fate of his heart, who knows…

To be continued…

