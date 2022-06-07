Benin: attempted scam of Cameroonian Mani Bella by an alleged Beyoncé

Cameroonian singer Mani Bella has denounced an attempted scam she suffered from an alleged singer artist named Beyoncé. The screenshots of the discussions of the person concerned who is undoubtedly a cybercriminal were shared on the Facebook page of the artist this Tuesday, June 06, 2022.

After having spent a turbulent month of May with the Ivorians because of the controversies over the real father of the singer Josey’s second child and the blocking of the Ivorian singer KS Bloom in Cameroon, Mani Bella promises a tense month of June for the Beninese.

Indeed, this Tuesday morning, the singer announced an unusual fact of which she was the victim. “DEAR BENINESE please… Come and explain to us! Where is this number from?? Kiiiééeeee… We have to stop with that huh”, published the artist on his Facebook page in caption of the captures of his exchanges with the alleged artist Beyoncé.

” I’m interplanetary artist Beyonce Knowles (..) I decided to draw a number on Hazard to offer him 20 million US dollars and it fell on you“wrote the alleged Beyoncé via the social network WhatsApp with a number from Benin. Although there is no evidence that it is really one of them, the Beninese rushed to comment on the publication to give their opinion and reminded Mani Bella of what the Beninese are capable of in terms of witchcraft and or vodoun .

A tense month of June?

Panicked and overwhelmed by comments, Mani Bella made another post to invite Beninese to relax. “My BENINESE loves I say eh, a little a little you are already threatening to end up with me in witchcraft! Wait a minute! DO YOU EVEN LAUGH AT HOME OFTEN??? What is this intense, almost national anxiety? “, she responded to the threats.

As she knows how to do it so well, she warns the people of Benin that she could concentrate on them during the whole month of June. “Relax very quickly please… You continue your nervousness there, I focus on you for 1 month. Thanks. I love you,” she said.

