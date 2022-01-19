Benitez’s original sin at Everton: the announced end of a manager considered “past”

Since last Sunday Rafa Benitez is no longer the Everton manager. He leaves the team in sixteenth place, +6 from the relegation zone and with a disturbing roadmap from mid-October to the last round: 5 points in the last 12 games.

THE ORIGINAL SIN – If in Italy it is possible, almost normal, to see coaches like Antonio Conte go from Juventus to Inter or Maurizio Sarri from Napoli to Juventus, in England it is still rare today to see a manager, whose name is inextricably linked to the club, move on to lead a rival team. Of course, there were also exceptions in the land of Albione, such as George Graham who won with Arsenal and a few years later led Tottenham, but they are generally rare cases. The same goes for the players: Manchester United will never sell a player to Liverpool and vice versa. And Rafa Benitez has the “wrong” of being a Liverpool man: six years are not forgotten, let alone bring a Champions League as a dowry, the most epic in the history of the tournament. The fans have never accepted him from the first moment and have remained faithful to the line, always remarking that the presence of the Spaniard was not at all welcome.

DISASTER RESULTS – Five wins, four draws and ten defeats. This is the balance sheet in the Premier League. Elimination in the Carabao Cup in the third round, in the FA Cup victory in extra time with the Championship team Hull. From the eighth day onwards i Toffees they won only one game and after Calvert-Lewin’s injury (3 goals in the first 3 games) an offensive solution was never found. From the 8th to the 14th day the team collected a point, collected 4 goals in the derby of Merseyside with Liverpool, he took 5 at Goodison Park from Watford. Against Norwich in the last round the straw that broke the camel’s back. Before last Saturday i canaries they had scored the “beauty” of 8 goals. At Carrow Road Everton was already 2-0 down in the 18 ‘. There the word “end” was sanctioned. In other seasons i Toffees they would find themselves close to the relegation zone if not in the last three positions. The bad progress of Norwich, as well as Newcastle and Burnley make the situation less dramatic.

RELATIONSHIP WITH PLAYERS – Not idyllic. Digne’s farewell is the result of a relationship that never took off with the French, but also the rest of the group cannot be satisfied with the methods of the Spaniard, now considered “past” and whose training methods are considered too boring and in any case not up to date. of a football that has evolved.

THE ROLE OF MANAGEMENT – The main faults are of the properties and the management called to build the team. Over the past five years, Everton has invested € 600 million. In the last seven years, 19 players have been paid from 25 million euros upwards. Many of them not only did not justify the expense but turned out to be real flops. With the important project of the new stadium, which will be built in another part of the city and which will cost around 600 million euros, it is inevitable that the property has tightened the purse strings to strengthen the team this season. Of course, there had been more forethought in past years …

TIMING AND THE SUBSTITUTE – Rafa Benitez’s exemption was already written. If anything, what is surprising about this whole story is the when. Why in mid-January, in the middle of the transfer market and with two signings (Patterson and Mykolenko) endorsed by the coach himself? It is a question that has not been answered in England. Now it’s up to find a replacement, who will be the seventh coach of the Moshiri era, tycoon who took over the reins of the club in 2015. Four names in contention: the club’s man Duncan Ferguson, who has already led the team in 2019 after the exemption of Marco Silva; the prodigal son Wayne Rooney, the young man in search of redemption Frank Lampard or the wizard of Brighton, Graham Potter. Good luck to anyone who accepts.