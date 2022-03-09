Benito returns to Neighbors! He will appear in La Toalla del Mojado 2. VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.08.2022 16:29:00





Televisa has surprised us again after integrate Octavio Ocaña in a new clip of the series ‘Neighbors’because he not only appeared in the previews of season 12, which was recorded after his death, but now Benito Rivers stars in the trailer for ‘The Wet Towel 2’mythical film of his father, Frankie.

It was known that Octavio Ocana was not going to disappear from the series ‘Neighbors‘ so that in Televisa they had a plan to keep him alivebut now after the release of this ‘trailer’, it is not known what turn the character may have.

Benito Rivers returns in ‘The Wet Towel 2’

Anyone who has seen the series knows that ‘The wet towel’ is the only great success of Frankie Rivers in his career as actor/director, because he always boasts of this work that he starred in despite the fact that the rest of his scripts be copies of other movies.

In the run-up to the premiere of the season 12 of ‘Neighbors’ they have surprised the fans, well Octavio Ocana, Benito Rivers in the series, will star the sequel of the father movie, which turns out to be in a post-apocalyptic, sci-fi setting.

At video that has become viral appear Benito Rivers being a waiter, something that Frankie also played in the first installment, where some meteorites destroy the world but he is still alive. A robot becomes his friend to fight the threats but everything changes when it is necessary to ‘repopulate the planet’.

Lyn May shows up in this trailer inside ‘Neighbors‘ and apparently it is the last woman on earthso that Octavio Ocana he’ll have to stay with her, something he doesn’t like and starts yelling.

When does the new season of Neighbors premiere?

The season 12 of ‘Neighbors’ will be broadcast officially on the Canal de las Estrellas from next March 27so we’ll see what other secondary roles it plays Octavio Ocana.

​