Benjamin Biolay stylish in Cannes: he displays his nail polish and a flashy signet ring

Black is black for Benjamin Biolay. Glimpse while climbing the steps of the movie A little brother during the 75th Cannes International Film Festival, the 49-year-old musician gave in to a new fashion trend spotted on many men on the red carpet for several weeks: the colorful manicure. Nail polish is now becoming a real accessory for these gentlemen who no longer hesitate to wear it.

For Coralie Clément’s brother, the choice was quickly made! The composer of without aiming at anyone chose an intense and deep jet black which he applied to the middle, ring and little fingers of his hands. To add a little more of a rock side to her look (but especially to her hands), Chiara Mastroianni’s ex-husband added a large silver signet ring adorned with a huge diamond to her little finger on her right hand.

Before Benjamin Biolay, several male stars opted for nail art on the red carpet. This was particularly the case with Shawn Mendes and Evan Mock during the Met Gala celebrated in May 2022 (see slideshow). Shawn Mendes had then opted for a blue varnish applied, not by himself, but by the famous nail artist Betina Goldstein. “We wanted to take inspiration from Shawn’s Tommy Hilfiger look and bring it out in his nails, which gave a navy blue look to my look.you” she confided.

For his part, Evan Mock also wore black nails that he had taken care to highlight during this same event. They are not the only ones since Anderson Paak had opted for a sequined manicure while Joe Jonas had chosen a mismatched manicure on the arm of his darling Sophie Turner.