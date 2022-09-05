Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

The Frenchman publishes “Saint-Clair”, his tenth album in twenty years. He tells us about it in Brussels.

By Thierry Coljon



Published on 5/09/2022 at 16:48

Benjamin Biolay invites us to meet at Mad Brussels, the contemporary center for design and style in the city centre. A few days earlier, he was at the Solidarités de Namur and at the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Francorchamps. A few days later, he was at the Madeleine and the Cirque Royal. In the middle of this Belgian week, he finds the time to promote his tenth album recorded, like the previous ones, at the ICP in Ixellois. Suffice to say that here, with us, he is at home.

And then this Grand Prix?

Unbelievable ! Sunday, Max (Verstappen) was untouchable. At each lap, we saw him regain seconds. His mother is Belgian, so he played a bit local in addition to all the Dutch in orange… We were placed in the raidillon as well.







