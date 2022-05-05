Benjamin Castaldi suffering: he announces his injury live (ZAPTV)

As we know, apart from the sometimes tense exchanges between guests and columnists, Do not touch My TV is known for these humorous happenings. Disguises, unusual activities, unexpected phone call… Cyril Hanouna does not lack imagination to make viewers laugh. This Wednesday, April 4, he once again proved it. In the second part of 6 to 7, the previous show TPMP, every evening on C8, Cyril Hanouna received Michèle Laroque who came to promote his new film The tenor. To honor his guest, the host launched the happening of the famous Knock Knock knock, great voice special. The concept ? Each columnist arrives on the set, disguised as a star, singing on one of their songs. The first to land was Danielle Moreau, disguised as Claude François, who performed the famous hit Alexandria Alexandra.

The quack of Benjamin Castaldi

In second position it was Benjamin Castaldi’s turn to enter the scene. And the former host of Secret Story made the choice – dared – to come disguised as Shakira, singing the famous World Cup anthem in South Africa, WakaWaka (This time for Africa), interpreted by the Colombian singer. But surprise, heading towards the host, Benjamin Castaldi was limping. “You know you’re hurting everyone a lot…”then launches Cyril Hanouna, while he tries to stand at the table. “I have a fibula fracture, my feet are blue”, announces to him the father of Simon Castaldi. “But they’re not blue, it’s an onion! Looks like you gave birth”, then charles the facilitator. “I can’t change it, they’re all swollen, I have oedema”, replies Benjamin Castaldi. One thing is certain: the companion ofAurora German remained dignified even in pain…