Benjamín Galdames denounces threats against him and his family

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 11.04.2022 14:34:32





Benjamin Galdamesselected Mexican in lower categories, denounced the death threats he received on his social networks after being expelled in the match between Spanish Union Y colo coloin publications where personal data was also disclosed.

“How unfortunate to live the same situation again, threats and bad wishes for my family and for me. This time they already crossed the line sending personal data. I am human just like all of you who are reading this, I ask for respect that I give it to you ”wrote the player on his networks.

Unión Española, the team in which he plays, reacted to these threats with a brief statement.

How unfortunate to live the same situation again, threats and bad wishes for my family and for me, this time they have already crossed the line by sending personal data, I am human just like all of you who are reading this, I ask you to respect me I give them to you. pic.twitter.com/TEWiTc2OO1 – benjagaldames (@benjagaldames1) April 11, 2022

“As a club We express our deep rejection of the threats suffered by Benjamín Galdames and his family through social networks, once the match against Colo Colo was over, “he said.

Benjamín was sent off at minute 86 while he remained on the bench, in a game in which his team, Unión, beat Colo Colo 2-1.

Just last December, the son of Pablo Galdames, who is remembered for his time at Cruz Azul, had also denounced threats for having decided on the Mexican National Team, although he did not disclose if there was follow-up.