Benjamín Mora, the Mexican DT who did not find opportunities and became an idol in Asia

Benjamín Mora has finished his stage in soccer Malaysia with the Johor DT. During seven years – four of them in the first team – the Mexican coach won a total of nine titles, including four league championships. He leaves as an idol of the most important team in that country to attend to personal reasons in Mexico, as reported by the team through social networks. Mora is the Aztec technical director who has garnered the most titles outside his homeland. But the journey to rise as a prophet in Asia has not been easy.

A native of Mexico City, Benjamín began his coaching career in Tijuana. Since 2008, he has worked in various categories of the border team. He previously had a discreet soccer career, but at 29 years of age he understood that his path lay elsewhere. Until 2015, he worked in different clubs such as Jaguares, Querétaro, Atlante, Dorados and Cafetaleros de Tapachula, where he became assistant coach.

One day a very peculiar offer came to him through “an acquaintance”: Malaysia, a highly developed tropical country. He consulted his wife and, despite the fact that he did not know everything about his destination, he accepted: “We did not even know where Malaysia was. We imagined that we were going to walk in the palaces and in our heads it was like the movies we had seen and we had a little scared, but we knew we had nothing to lose,” Mora said in an interview with The country.

In 2015, the coach arrived at Johor DT II, ​​a subsidiary team, in which he had to demonstrate his ability for a whole year. He later received a six-month opportunity in charge of the first team (early 2017), but that same year he returned to the ranks. The definitive opportunity presented itself in 2018. Nobody moved it more. Prince Tunkku Ismail Idrissbillionaire owner of the team, gave him the accolade and did not regret it: there is no better team in Malaysian football than Johor DT. Mora built a solid eleven, invincible, who has looked at all his rivals from above. Four leagues, four cups and a Super Cup. They are the accounts that Benjamín Mora delivered in four seasons.

The technical director has accepted that in his country the panorama looked complicated. “The doors were closed to me in Mexico. There were never any opportunities to grow or transcend. At some point I would like to return, but to a serious project, where managers want to do good things for football. That there is not as much handling as there is often in Mexican soccer, “he valued in an interview for ESPN.

Mora did not have a name as a player and that, in his opinion, reduced his chances of finding a serious project in Liga MX: “It is difficult for a coach who did not have a successful football career. That puts me in another drawer: you have to break stone, prepare, study. I don’t believe in excuses, but in Mexico it is very difficult (to find opportunities), “he confessed to Fox Sports.

Mexico is not characterized as an exporting country. And, like the players, the managers prefer the comfort of living in the country and earning a good salary. There are few cases of Mexicans on foreign benches. The most illustrious coach has been Javier Aguirre, which has toured various Spanish soccer teams and had short stages in Asia and Africa. Some more have participated in Central American soccer: Carlos de los Cobosthe most prominent case, was coach of El Salvador, and now Luis Fernando Tena He is the coach of Guatemala.

Mora, who decided to venture to a distant country with an unknown football, today arouses interest in various parts of Asia and America. The results supported an adventure that even he doubted at first. Today the story of distinguished mexican (honor of the Mexican Foreign Ministry) came to an end. But, perhaps, Malaysia was only the starting point on a map with many routes to trace.

