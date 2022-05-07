Entertainment

Benjamín Vicuña cannot hide his love

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

As we have seen, “The First of Us” turned out to be a great success on the small screen, which left Benjamin Vicunaagain, at the top.

Benjamin Vicuna is in his best professional moment, since in addition to his other fiction projects, he took an interesting turn with his new leading role.

Benjamin Vicuna. Source: (Instagram).

So too, the actor He remains very active on social networks, in which he shares everything related to his work and personal life, with his more than 2 million followers.

Source link

Photo of James James58 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

Héctor Suárez Gomís attacked the journalist Vicente Serrano who demands that he take therapy

7 mins ago

Two thousand 16 – Bad Bunny: lyrics and video

9 mins ago

Lawyer of Anel Noreña confirms that Sara Sosa sold properties of José José

18 mins ago

Ellen Pompeo is elegance in navy blue blazer and black skinny pants – New Woman

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button