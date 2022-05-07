Benjamín Vicuña cannot hide his love

As we have seen, “The First of Us” turned out to be a great success on the small screen, which left Benjamin Vicunaagain, at the top.

Benjamin Vicuna is in his best professional moment, since in addition to his other fiction projects, he took an interesting turn with his new leading role.

Benjamin Vicuna. Source: (Instagram).

So too, the actor He remains very active on social networks, in which he shares everything related to his work and personal life, with his more than 2 million followers.

While focusing on her artistic work and her vocation as an activist, the interpreter of Santiago Luna spend beautiful moments with your loved ones.

It is so again, the athlete He shared a photograph on his personal Instagram account that unleashed tenderness and showed his joy for this day with his great love.

“Twilight”.

Together with his little daughter Magnolia, the artist touched everyone, while sparking laughter among his followersbecause of the vampire teeth the girl was wearing in the photo, and the reference to the Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart movie.

The best story

This week, decisive moments are lived in “The First of Us”: with the start of chemotherapy and the new paternity of Santiago (Vicuna), a swing of emotions is expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the novel starring Benjamin Vicuna has moved an entire nation, not only because of the story it contains, but also because of the actor’s impeccable performance.