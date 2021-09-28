News

Benji and Bella Thorne: after the love film a double wedding in Italy and Los Angeles

“Time is up”, directed by Elisa Amoruso, comes out at the end of October Then the wedding: “It must be the best day of our lives”

Nicola Calicchio MODENA.

September 27, 2021

Nicola Calicchio

MODENA. After seeing them together in the video for “Until the stars shine”, the first solo single, B3N (Benjamin Mascolo) and Bella Thorne sing together in a song entitled “Up in flames”.

Sentimentally united in life, the Modenese singer and musician, former member of the record duo Benji & Fede, and the American actress, singer and recorder, give voice to the song that will be the soundtrack of the film starring them “Time is up” , directed by Elisa Amoruso, in cinemas on 25, 26, 27 October.

B3N debuted at the beginning of the year with his first solo album “California”, born between America and Italy. In this single she sings for the first time in English.

In the film, written by Elisa Amoruso, Patrizia Fiorellini and Lorenzo Ura, Bella and Benjamin are the protagonists of the love story between Vivien and Roy, two teenagers with apparently opposite personalities.

Vivien is a talented student with a passion for physics and a desire to enter a prestigious American university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula that pushes her to postpone her happiness to the future. Roy, on the other hand, is a problematic boy, tormented by a trauma experienced as a child, which seems to chase him inexorably and continually smash all his dreams. But even the exact sciences have their variables and, as always happens, life manages to weave its events in surprising and unexpected ways.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mascolo and Bella Thorne have announced on social media that they will soon become husband and wife. The 27-year-old artist wrote that the 23-year-old actress and singer said yes to her marriage proposal, posting a slideshow in which, happy and excited, they show off the engagement ring.

«We are already working on it, because great weddings take a lot of time to organize – explained B3N in an interview – We believe it will be next summer. Hopefully between June, July or August. The truth is we have so much work, we want to find time to enjoy the wedding. We don’t want to rush it and we don’t want to do it between works and projects, because it is an important moment in our lives, it must be the best day of our lives ».

The two then reiterated their intention to marry both in Italy and in the United States: «All we can say is that we want to make two weddings. One in Los Angeles and one in Italy, probably on Lake Como, because we love it ».

Bella Thorne then explained why Lake Como is significant for their love story: “Ben took me there when we started dating.” There is also space for the guest list, with B3N who said he wanted his family, friends but also colleagues from the music world at his side: “One thing I can’t wait for is music from I live. I have so many friends who play and they are so talented and I just want, at some point in the evening, like randomly, to get on stage and play ».

Bella, on the other hand, wants to send the participation to some very famous co-stars, such as Adam Sandler and Zendaya: «Adam looks at me as if I were a daughter and I’m sure he would love to have his daughter present. I will probably also invite the entire cast of A Tutto Ritmo ».

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

