Benn Afleck and Ana de Armas… together again

Benn Afleck and Ana de Armas surprised everyone in Havana in March 2020. They welcomed the bureo pandemic in the Cuban capital, giving signs that there was cocoricamo.

Days after having dinner at The Prince’s Court, visiting Ana’s family and going shopping at a store called Clandestina that was fashionable and that probably no longer exists due to the Cuban government’s attacks on private property.

They had already been together in New Orleans and Louisiana, but filming. And that great getaway to Havana put the spotlight on them. Because from there they flew by private plane to a beach in Costa Rica. From where the most committed photos of the new relationship came from, walking on the beach, together, in complicity of boyfriends.

Then it was the rest and eventually the breakup. Not only of them, but of Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez. Occasion in which the reunion of Jennifer and Benn occurred, as the continuity of a love that had been paused years ago.

“Deep Water” was not only the occasion for Benn Afleck and Ana de Armas to meet and begin their failed relationship, but it is a film that now drags – surely for the better, because this world lives on morbidity – the possibility of returning to see Benn Afleck and Ana de Armas together and imagine what Jennifer Lopez’s reaction will be like to see them together, again, even if it’s on screen.

“Deep Water” is the erotic thriller based on a novel by Patricia Highsmith, in which both actors play the Van Allen couple, an open couple in which Melinda (De Armas) has different lovers with the knowledge and consent from her husband Vic (Ben), who is trying to avoid a divorce. However, the situation becomes complicated when Vic becomes the main suspect in the disappearance of these men.

The film was going to be released in November 2020, but the pandemic was to blame for its delay. So much so that the story that emerged from the filming has already vanished and the reality is different.

Directed by Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction,” “Indecent Proposal,” “Flashcance”), the feature film stars Tracy Letts, Rachel Blanchard, Dash Mihok, Lil Rel Howery, Jacob Elordi, Finn Wittrock and Kristen Connolly. and will be released worldwide on March 18, on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, excluding the markets of the United States, China, Russia and the Middle East.

