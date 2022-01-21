Bennacer already returned from Africa: immediately training at Milanello

Ismael Bennacer burns the stages to honor Milan. The Algerian has already arrived at Milanello where he will resume training with the team.

Only yesterday afternoon Ismael Bennacer he had to say goodbye to the dream of becoming African champion for the second time. His national team was in fact officially eliminated from the continental competition after a decidedly subdued group.

L’Algeria came in last place in group E of the Africa Cup of Nations. Complicates the clear defeat yesterday in the direct confrontation with the Ivory Coast, which ended 3-1 for the Ivorian team. Bennacer therefore lost against teammate and friend Franck Kessie, who will continue the African adventure. For the Algerian, on the other hand, there is already the terminus.

Bad news for him, excellent news for the Milan. In fact, as reported by our sources, Bennacer is already in Milan. The midfielder has flown since Cameroon (where the African tournament takes place) by going directly to Milanello.

Bennacer immediately called up against Juventus?

This morning Bennacer he therefore decided to immediately return to work with his team. The presence of the Rossoneri number 4 a Milanello, where he also played the usual relaxing session after a match played.

Bennacer’s athletic conditions were excellent, he competed in one Africa Cup of Nations as owner, albeit rather disappointing. The footballer born in 1997 will immediately make himself available to Mr. Pioli. Who would like to call him up immediately for Sunday night’s match against Juventus.

The regulation is in favor of Milan. For days, FIFA has spoken out in favor of the players returning from the African Cup: the latter they are not obliged to a period of quarantine as originally planned, but they obtained a work waiver in order to immediately get to work in their home club.

Of course Bennacer, as soon as he landed in Italy, he will have taken a test of the swab to verify the actual negativity to Covid-19. After that he was allowed to return to Milanello and start training again. With the aim of already being among the squads for Milan-Juve.