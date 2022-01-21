Bennacer eliminated from the African Cup: Milan, the plan to have him against Juve | First page

The news is one that leaves you speechless: Mahrez and Benrahma’s Algeria, reigning champion, was eliminated in an area that included Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea. Two certainly tough but clearly inferior opponents. Fatal for the North African national team was the defeat against Ivory Coast with the result of 4-1 (Milan player Kessie scored). The only smile is Milan who are now planning the return to Italy of Ismael Bennacer, who came out in the 62nd minute of the match.

THE PLAN FOR JUVE – It is good to specify that for the return to Italy of the players in the Africa Cup there is no quarantine period but a more rigid monitoring of those who participated, according to agreements made between health, government and football authorities. This is why there is a Rossoneri hope of having Bennacer available for the very delicate match against Juventus on Sunday evening. Tomorrow the player should find the right flight connection for Milan so that he can take part in the finish on Saturday at Milanello and go to the bench on Sunday evening at San Siro for the big match. Complicated yes, but not impossible: Pioli crosses his fingers and hopes to have an important player available for his midfield.