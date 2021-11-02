Sports

Bennati is the new coach of the National Cycling Team. Villa confirmed to the track

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

The “Pantera” takes the place of Cassani: “The blue jersey is also deserved in minor races”. The track technician also takes the women’s sector

From our correspondent Matteo Pierelli

All the coaches of the national cycling teams presented to the Lombardy Region in Milan. Daniele Bennati, as expected, is the new professional guide: he takes over from Davide Cassani who was in command since 2014. “I immediately had a feeling with the federation – said the former pro ‘Bennati – my great ambition. It all started a month and a half ago, I was immediately enthusiastic even though I know that this is a role of great responsibility. I will do everything to bring the rainbow jersey back to Italy. I know cycling well, I have stopped racing for a couple of years and I hope this can be an advantage. The fundamental thing will be the synergy with the whole world of our national teams. Next week we will start this new adventure and define all the programs. In any case, the blue jersey must be deserved, even in minor races ”.

The rebirth of the track

Marco Villa, very confirmed track manager, also takes the women’s sector under his wing: “We have managed to revive the track sector and I am proud of this. As well as the fact that we were able to bring great champions like Ganna and Viviani to the velodrome, where they gave us great satisfaction. The male and female sectors have always worked together in Montichiari and we will continue with this system ”. The president of the federciclo Cordiano Dagnoni: “I thank all the c..t. who have worked with us to date. From today a new approach starts, it seems to me right after a new presidency. We are all here together, we need cohesion between us, we must be a united team. The imprint of this federation is perhaps to keep a lower profile, but always in the name of collaboration between us ”.

November 2, 2021 (change November 2, 2021 | 13:50)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juve and Samp, attentive to the Ihattaren affair, are thinking of leaving football. Al fanta… – SOS Fanta

5 hours ago

“Winning against Juventus is useless if you then lose against Empoli”

2 days ago

not only Locatelli, another gift for Allegri

July 16, 2021

Sampdoria coach, Faggiano Ferrero comparison: doubts about the post D’Aversa

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button