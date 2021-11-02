Bennati is the new coach of the National Cycling Team. Villa confirmed to the track

All the coaches of the national cycling teams presented to the Lombardy Region in Milan. Daniele Bennati, as expected, is the new professional guide: he takes over from Davide Cassani who was in command since 2014. “I immediately had a feeling with the federation – said the former pro ‘Bennati – my great ambition. It all started a month and a half ago, I was immediately enthusiastic even though I know that this is a role of great responsibility. I will do everything to bring the rainbow jersey back to Italy. I know cycling well, I have stopped racing for a couple of years and I hope this can be an advantage. The fundamental thing will be the synergy with the whole world of our national teams. Next week we will start this new adventure and define all the programs. In any case, the blue jersey must be deserved, even in minor races ”.

The rebirth of the track

–

Marco Villa, very confirmed track manager, also takes the women’s sector under his wing: “We have managed to revive the track sector and I am proud of this. As well as the fact that we were able to bring great champions like Ganna and Viviani to the velodrome, where they gave us great satisfaction. The male and female sectors have always worked together in Montichiari and we will continue with this system ”. The president of the federciclo Cordiano Dagnoni: “I thank all the c..t. who have worked with us to date. From today a new approach starts, it seems to me right after a new presidency. We are all here together, we need cohesion between us, we must be a united team. The imprint of this federation is perhaps to keep a lower profile, but always in the name of collaboration between us ”.