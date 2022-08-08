Benni McCarthy talks about his collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy has opened up about working with striker Cristiano Ronaldo on the training ground.

He also spoke about his adjustment to his new position in the UK, saying everything has been going well so far.

McCarthy is best known for his four-year stint at Blackburn Rovers during his professional career, scoring 52 goals in 139 appearances in all competitions.

He joined Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag’s team last month. He should focus on positioning and finishing forwards within the Old Trafford line-up.

After retiring as a player in 2013, McCarthy started his coaching career in 2015 as an assistant coach at Sint-Truiden. He joined Cape Town City as head coach in 2017, before moving to Amazulu in 2020. He left his role with the latter in March this year.

Speaking to SuperSport (via Manchester Evening News), McCarthy shed some light on his responsibilities at Manchester United. He stated :

“I am part of the technical team, the coach of the first team obviously. So with the manager and the assistant manager, when they organize the training sessions, I am present and I help where I can, and then I play my role with the attacking players. »

He pursues :

“Coordinating movement and finishing and making sure the guys are sharp and they’re ready and the goal scoring continues and they have the right shoes to score goals on so those will be my duties. »

He then admitted that he will settle more at Manchester United over time as things get more and more hectic. McCarthy said:

“So far, it’s going well. I had a few opportunities to work with [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the rest of the guys in attack and working on our finishing.

But as time goes on and things start to get more hectic with the Premier League schedule I think I’ll have more time and find my feet and then I’ll have my work cut out the board. »

Ronaldo is in the final year of his contract with Manchester United. He started on the bench in the Premier League season opener against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7 due to a lack of fitness. The hosts lost 2-1 at Old Trafford, courtesy of a brace from Seagulls midfielder Pascal Gross in the first half.

