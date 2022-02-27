Bennifer 2022: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going to live in England for this particular reason

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez plan to move to Britain this summer, reported Online Mail.

It is believed that Ben and his girlfriend, who form the world’s most famous couple nicknamed ‘bennifer‘, they are looking for a house on the outskirts of London.

Sources suggest that the possible involvement of Affleck in an upcoming movie Barbie which is being made at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, may explain his interest in a British haunt.

There have been rumors that the star of The Town is in talks with the producers of the film who have already chosen margot robbie What Barbie and Ryan Gosling like her boyfriend Ken.

Affleck and Lopezwho resumed their relationship last May, have instructed estate agents to find a place to rent, probably in south-west London.

“There is a very trustworthy team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer”said a source.

It will probably be the usual mansion in a wooded area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas like Richmond which, as well as being beautiful, is close to Heathrow airport, but also close enough to some of the big studios like Leavesden and Shepperton.

Previously, the couple attended the Super Bowl 2022 and the couple soon took center stage as they danced and held hands while enjoying the game from the stands.